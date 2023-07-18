MagazineBuy Print

Agarkar to meet Dravid, Rohit in Windies for ODI World Cup roadmap

Agarkar hasn’t had a chance to meet the team management in person and this will be an opportunity to draw an elaborate blueprint on what will be India’s strategy ahead of the home World Cup.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 10:27 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Agarkar, after being appointed the chairman of the selection committee, hasn't had a chance to meet the team management in person yet.
FILE PHOTO: Agarkar, after being appointed the chairman of the selection committee, hasn’t had a chance to meet the team management in person yet. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Agarkar, after being appointed the chairman of the selection committee, hasn't had a chance to meet the team management in person yet. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/ The Hindu

Chairman of Senior Selection Committee Ajit Agarkar is all set to travel to West Indies to meet head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma to discuss the road map for the 50-over World Cup starting October 5 in Ahmedabad.

India will play Australia in Chennai on October 8 and the marquee clash against Pakistan is slated for October 15 in Ahmedabad.

“Currently Salil Ankola is in the West Indies but he will be back after the Test series gets over. Ajit will be joining the team before start of the white-ball leg,” a BCCI source in the know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Read More: Duleep Trophy: From losing one final to winning the next, Hanuma Vihari cherishing role of South Zone captain

It is understood that Agarkar, after being appointed the chairman of the selection committee, hasn’t had a chance to meet the team management in person and this will be an opportunity to draw an elaborate blueprint on what will be India’s strategy for the 50-over World Cup.

The team management and selection committee needs to be in sync about the core 20 players that they are looking ahead for the World Cup apart from dealing with fitness issues and workload management.

Both chairman of selectors as well as the team management will also discuss the transition plan.

It is understood that there will be elaborate discussions on Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness status and whether he will be able to go to Ireland for the three-match T20I series or not.

It can be confirmed that National Cricket Academy’s Sports Science and Medical Unit is yet to issue an RTP (Return to Play) certificate to the Ahmedabad based speedster.

Meanwhile, VVS Laxman will once again take the second string team to Ireland, as it has been the norm for short tours where Dravid is rested as the turnaround between the West Indies and Ireland tours is short.

There aren’t any rules but the convention in BCCI is that for second-string tours or A series, the NCA head doubles up as coach.

