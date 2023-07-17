MagazineBuy Print

India A beats Nepal by nine wickets in ACC men’s Emerging Cup

Batting first, Nepal was all out for 167 in 39.2 overs with Nishant Sindhu (4/14), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (3/25), Harshit Rana (2/16) and Manav Suthar (1/31) producing breakthroughs at regular intervals.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 19:40 IST , Colombo - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India has qualified for the semifinal of the ACC Emerging Cup after the win.
India has qualified for the semifinal of the ACC Emerging Cup after the win. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter
India has qualified for the semifinal of the ACC Emerging Cup after the win. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter

Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma slammed scintillating fifties to complement the efforts of the bowlers as India A qualified for the semifinals with a dominating nine-wicket win over Nepal in its second match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Cup here on Monday.

Electing to bat, Nepal was all out for 167 in 39.2 overs with Nishant Sindhu (4/14), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (3/25), Harshit Rana (2/16) and Manav Suthar (1/31) producing breakthroughs at regular intervals.

For Nepal, skipper Rohit Paudel was the top-scorer as he made 65 off 85 balls, while Gulsan Jha made a 30-ball 38 to give some momentum to the innings at the R Premadasa Stadium here.

Abhishek and Sudharsan then provided a flying start to India’s chase, adding 139 in 19 overs for the opening wicket.

HIGHLIGHTS: India A vs Nepal ACC Emerging Asia Cup

After Sharma was dismissed by Paudel, Dhruv Jurel joined the party and put the finishing touches with a 12-ball 21 which had a four and two maximums, including the last shot which brought up the winning runs for India.

It was Sharma, who produced the fireworks early on, blasting 12 fours and two sixes in his 69-ball innings. Sudarsan also had eight hits to the fence and one over the rope.

After this win, India gained four points to consolidate its position at the top of the table with two wins out of two and a net run rate of +3.9.

India had defeated UAE in its opening match.

India will play Pakistan in its final league match on Wednesday.

