- July 17, 2023 13:03India tops Group B
India currently tops the Group B with two points and a net run rate of +3.255 followed by Pakistan A with a NRR of +1.933.
Nepal is third in the group with -1.933 NRR while UAE A is at the bottom with -3.255 NRR.
All the teams have played one match each so far.
- July 17, 2023 12:56India A defeated UAE A in opener
India A began the tournament with a win over UAE A in the first match riding on captain Yash Dhull’s century in the 176 run chase. The match was set up by Harshit Rana’s four wicket haul that restricted UAE to 175/9 in 50 overs. India, however, chased down the target in just 26.3 overs.
- July 17, 2023 12:47When and where to watch?
The ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 2:00 PM IST. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website.
- July 17, 2023 12:43SQUADS
India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Arjun Saud (wk), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratish GC, Dev Khanal, Sandeep Jora, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Pawan Sarraf, Surya Tamang, Kishor Mahato, Shyam Dhakal
Latest on Sportstar
- India coach Igor Stimac urges Narendra Modi for Asian Games green signal
- India A vs Nepal Live Updates ACC Emerging Asia Cup: India looks to maintain top spot
- FIFA WWC 2023: USWNT star Christen Press to undergo fourth surgery, rules her out of World Cup
- US Open loss has left significant emotional impact on me: P.V. Sindhu
- Women’s World Cup Injury tracker: List of injured players who will miss FIFA WWC 2023
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE