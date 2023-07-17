MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India A vs Nepal Live Updates ACC Emerging Asia Cup: India looks to maintain top spot

IND-A vs Nepal: Catch the live score and updates from India A vs Nepal match in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 being played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Updated : Jul 17, 2023 13:04 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from India A vs Nepal match.
Catch the live score and updates from India A vs Nepal match. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from India A vs Nepal match. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the India A vs Nepal match being played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

  • July 17, 2023 13:03
    India tops Group B

    India currently tops the Group B with two points and a net run rate of +3.255 followed by Pakistan A with a NRR of +1.933.

    Nepal is third in the group with -1.933 NRR while UAE A is at the bottom with -3.255 NRR.

    All the teams have played one match each so far.

  • July 17, 2023 12:56
    India A defeated UAE A in opener

    India A began the tournament with a win over UAE A in the first match riding on captain Yash Dhull’s century in the 176 run chase. The match was set up by Harshit Rana’s four wicket haul that restricted UAE to 175/9 in 50 overs. India, however, chased down the target in just 26.3 overs.

  • July 17, 2023 12:47
    When and where to watch?

    The ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 2:00 PM IST. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website.

  • July 17, 2023 12:43
    SQUADS

    India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

    Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Arjun Saud (wk), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratish GC, Dev Khanal, Sandeep Jora, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Pawan Sarraf, Surya Tamang, Kishor Mahato, Shyam Dhakal

Related Topics

India A /

ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India coach Igor Stimac urges Narendra Modi for Asian Games green signal
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Nepal Live Updates ACC Emerging Asia Cup: India looks to maintain top spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA WWC 2023: USWNT star Christen Press to undergo fourth surgery, rules her out of World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open loss has left significant emotional impact on me: P.V. Sindhu
    PTI
  5. Women’s World Cup Injury tracker: List of injured players who will miss FIFA WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India A vs Nepal Live Updates ACC Emerging Asia Cup: India looks to maintain top spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH | Don’t judge Gill’s batting position based on one innings, says batting coach Rathour
    PTI
  3. Duleep Trophy: From losing one final to winning the next, Hanuma Vihari cherishing role of South Zone captain
    Ashwin Achal
  4. SL vs PAK, 1st Test: De Silva and Mathews rescue Sri Lanka on Day 1 after Afridi blows
    Reuters
  5. Asian Games 2022: With words of wisdom from Dravid, Jitesh Sharma ready for Asiad challenge
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India coach Igor Stimac urges Narendra Modi for Asian Games green signal
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Nepal Live Updates ACC Emerging Asia Cup: India looks to maintain top spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA WWC 2023: USWNT star Christen Press to undergo fourth surgery, rules her out of World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open loss has left significant emotional impact on me: P.V. Sindhu
    PTI
  5. Women’s World Cup Injury tracker: List of injured players who will miss FIFA WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment