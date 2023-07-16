MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Duleep Trophy: From losing one final to winning the next, Hanuma Vihari cherishing role of South Zone captain

Vihari has all the qualities of being a natural leader. The experienced batter excelled in tactics, game awareness and man management.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 20:39 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
South Zone captain Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal, after winning against West Zone on the final day of Duleep Trophy final.
South Zone captain Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal, after winning against West Zone on the final day of Duleep Trophy final. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

South Zone captain Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal, after winning against West Zone on the final day of Duleep Trophy final. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Having served as the South Zone captain which lost the Duleep Trophy final to West Zone in the previous edition, Hanuma Vihari entered this fixture with a point to prove.

Vihari pulled out all the stops to ensure that South Zone prevailed in this rematch.

“It is nice to get one back against West Zone. They dominated us last year, although we got the first innings lead. We again got the innings lead in this match, so I reminded the boys of what happened last year,” Vihari said.

Vihari has all the qualities of being a natural leader. The experienced batter excelled in tactics, game awareness and man management.

ALSO READ
Asian Games 2022: With words of wisdom from Dravid, Jitesh Sharma ready for Asiad challenge

“I loved it (captaincy). If you have a good bowling attack then the captaincy pressure comes down,” the genial Vihari said.

The 29-year-old explained that he prefers the zonal team system used for this tournament, rather than the India Red, India Blue and India Green sides which competed from 2016 to 2020.

“The quality of cricket in this year’s Duleep Trophy was really good. I’m not just saying this because we won the tournament (laughs). When it was India Blue or India Green, the players went through the motions. Once it came back to the zonal format, the competitiveness went up. It hope it remains the same,” Vihari said.

The decision to include V. Koushik in the eleven for the final proved to be a masterstroke, as the Karnataka pacer picked up four crucial wickets in the second essay.

ALSO READ
ICC Board Meet: India gets maximum share from revenue distribution from 2024-2027

“The reason why I picked Koushik ahead of (K.V.) Sasikanth is because there was a bit of a lack of discipline in the semifinal. We needed a bowler who could contain the runs and pick wickets at the same time.

Koushik knows the conditions here well. I believed that picking him will give us control,” Vihari said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Duleep Trophy /

Hanuma Vihari

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Score: Carlos Alcaraz wins second set against Novak Djokovic in tiebreaker, one set all
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy: From losing one final to winning the next, Hanuma Vihari cherishing role of South Zone captain
    Ashwin Achal
  3. De Silva and Mathews rescue Sri Lanka after Afridi blows
    Reuters
  4. Rory McIlroy birdies last two holes to win Scottish Open
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Duleep Trophy: From losing one final to winning the next, Hanuma Vihari cherishing role of South Zone captain
    Ashwin Achal
  2. De Silva and Mathews rescue Sri Lanka after Afridi blows
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games 2022: With words of wisdom from Dravid, Jitesh Sharma ready for Asiad challenge
    PTI
  4. West Indies plummets deeper, Netherlands soars: Cricket’s world order is changing
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Kaverappa stars as South Zone beats West to clinch Duleep Trophy title
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Score: Carlos Alcaraz wins second set against Novak Djokovic in tiebreaker, one set all
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy: From losing one final to winning the next, Hanuma Vihari cherishing role of South Zone captain
    Ashwin Achal
  3. De Silva and Mathews rescue Sri Lanka after Afridi blows
    Reuters
  4. Rory McIlroy birdies last two holes to win Scottish Open
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment