MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India women suffer first-ever ODI loss to Bangladesh in 1st ODI

Chasing a score of 153, India surrendered with the bat to be folded out for 113 in the opening ODI.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 17:57 IST , Mirpur - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss. | Photo Credit: Twitter @BCCIwomen
infoIcon

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss. | Photo Credit: Twitter @BCCIwomen

India produced a below-par batting effort to lose by 40 runs against Bangladesh in the opening ODI, its first-ever against the minnows in the 50-over format, here on Sunday.

Electing to bowl, young pace bowler Amanjot Kaur made an impressive ODI debut, grabbing four wickets for 31 runs as Bangladesh was restricted to 152 in 43 overs.

But chasing the comfortable target, India, keeping in theme with the T20Is, struggled with the bat to be folded out for 113 in 35.5 overs.

BLOG | INDW vs BANW 1st ODI, Highlights: India’s batting implodes as Bangladesh registers 40-run win

Deepti Sharma top-scored for India with a 40-ball 20.

Marufa Akter picked up four wickets for Bangladesh, giving away 29 runs.

Earlier, the 23-year-old Amanjot accounted for opener Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, captain Nigar Sultana and Rabeya Khan as Bangladesh struggled in the match reduced to 44-overs-a-side affair due to rain.

Nigar Sultana was the highest run-getter for the home team at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, scoring 39 and sharing a crucial 49-run partnership with Fargana Hoque (27).

Bangladesh’s last batter Shorna Akther did not come out to bat in the 44th over as she was injured.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 152 for 9 in 43 overs (Fargana Hoque 27, Nigar Sultana 39; Amanjot Kaur 4/31, Devika Vaidya 2/36, Deepti Sharma 1/26) vs India 113 all out in 35.5 overs (Deepti Sharma 20; Marufa Akter 4/29, Rabeya Khan 3/30).

Related stories

Related Topics

India women /

Bangladesh women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India women suffer first-ever ODI loss to Bangladesh in 1st ODI
    PTI
  2. Wimbledon 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Alcaraz in men’s final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Score: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in action from 6:30PM IST, Djokovic looks to equal Federer’s record of eight men’s titles
    Team Sportstar
  4. Alcaraz mauls Medvedev to set up dream Wimbledon final with Djokovic
    Reuters
  5. ‘No time to be afraid of Djokovic,’ says Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. India women suffer first-ever ODI loss to Bangladesh in 1st ODI
    PTI
  2. IND-W vs BAN-W: Amanjot Kaur registers second-best bowling figures by an Indian on ODI debut
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction 2nd ODI, Women’s Ashes 2023: England Women vs Australia Women playing XI, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes 2023: Jones says England women ‘pretty relaxed’ in comeback bid
    AFP
  5. IND-W vs BAN-W 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XIs, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India women suffer first-ever ODI loss to Bangladesh in 1st ODI
    PTI
  2. Wimbledon 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Alcaraz in men’s final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Score: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in action from 6:30PM IST, Djokovic looks to equal Federer’s record of eight men’s titles
    Team Sportstar
  4. Alcaraz mauls Medvedev to set up dream Wimbledon final with Djokovic
    Reuters
  5. ‘No time to be afraid of Djokovic,’ says Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon final
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment