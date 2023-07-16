MagazineBuy Print

Kaverappa stars as South Zone beats West to clinch Duleep Trophy title

West, which needed 116 runs when play started, fell short by 75 runs. The unit did not put up a fight, losing its remaining five wickets in 22 overs.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 13:07 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
South Zone won the Duleep Trophy title after 13 years.
South Zone won the Duleep Trophy title after 13 years. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

South Zone won the Duleep Trophy title after 13 years. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

South Zone ran through West Zone on the final day to emerge as the Duleep Trophy champion at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

West, which needed 116 runs when play started, fell short by 75 runs. The unit did not put up a fight, losing its remaining five wickets in 22 overs.

West hopes hinged on captain Priyank Panchal, who resumed on his overnight score of 92. Panchal, however, departed to a poor shot in the third over of the day. The opener barely moved his feet and threw his bat at a delivery from Vidwath Kaverappa, offering a catch to wicketkeeper Ricky Bhui. All the good work done by Panchal on the fourth day came undone with this false stroke.

HIGHLIGHTS: South Zone vs West Zone Duleep Trophy final

Panchal explained that he expected the ball to reverse in, when in fact it went straight on. “I made a mistake - I completely misjudged it. I should have watched the ball closely for another three or four overs before playing that shot,” Panchal said.

Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore then removed Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chintan Gaja and Atit Sheth to hasten the end. The three batters fell in search of big hits and quick runs.

Fast bowler Kaverappa, who took a seven-for in the first essay, was declared the ‘Man of the match’. Kaverappa, the standout performer with 15 wickets in two matches, also won the ‘Man of the series’ award.

In an outing frequently interrupted by heavy rain, play was made possible thanks to the good work done by groundspersons and the excellent SubAir drainage system.

SCORECARD
South Zone - 1st innings: 213.
West Zone - 1st innings: 146.
South Zone - 2nd innings: 230.
West Zone - 2nd innings: Prithvi Shaw b Koushik 7, Priyank Panchal c Bhui b Kaverappa 95, Harvik Desai lbw b Vyshak 4, Cheteshwar Pujara c Tilak b Koushik 15, Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Koushik 4, Sarfaraz Khan b Kishore 48, Atit Sheth c Washington b Kishore 9, Shams Mulani c Agarwal b Koushik 2, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja c Washington b Kishore 15, Chintan Gaja c Koushik b Kishore 0, Arzan Nagwaswalla (not out) 0, Extras (b-14, lb-5, w-1, nb-3): 23; Total (in 84.2 overs): 222.
Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-18, 3-75, 4-79, 5-177, 6-189, 7-195, 8-218, 9-220, 10-222.
South bowling: Kaverappa 19-2-51-1, Koushik 25-7-36-4, Vyshak 17-6-39-1, Kishore 20.2-2-57-4, Washington 3-0-20-0.
(South Zone won by 75 runs)
Man of the match: Vidwath Kaverappa (South Zone) Man of the series: Vidwath Kaverappa (South Zone)

