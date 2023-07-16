MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Final Day 5: Panchal falls on 95, South needs 4 wickets

Duleep Trophy 2023: Catch the live score and updates from the West Zone vs South Zone final being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Updated : Jul 16, 2023 09:43 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from Duleep Trophy 2023 final.
Catch the live score and updates from Duleep Trophy 2023 final.
Catch the live score and updates from Duleep Trophy 2023 final.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the final between South Zone and West Zone being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

  • July 16, 2023 09:41
    West Zone 189/6

    PANCHAL IS OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND OFF KAVERAPPA! He cannot help but poke at a delivery way outside off, gets a thick edge and the ball carries to Bhui. There was some extra bounce too on that delivery. Is that the match gone for West Zone?

    Shams Mulani walks out to bat.

  • July 16, 2023 09:37
    West Zone 189/5, needs 109 to win

    V Koushik to bowl from the other end. Panchal faces him. One slip and a gully in place for him. Panchal picks two runs with a trickle down to fine leg. Panchal cuts a wide delivery and it is racing to the fence but South has protection in the form of a deep point fielder.

  • July 16, 2023 09:34
    West Zone 186/5

    Atit Sheth is given OUT! He does not offer a stroke on an in swinger and the ball thuds onto his front foot. He goes for a review immediately. The DRS shows that the ball was missing the stumps and Sheth survives. The big stride forward saved him there.

    Kaverappa conceded four byes earlier in the over.

  • July 16, 2023 09:30
    The umpires walk in

    Ladies and gentlemen, Day 5 is here. Panchal and Atit Sheth walk out to continue their innings. Vidwath Kaverappa will finish the three deliveries of his over.

  • July 16, 2023 09:25
    A record beckons for Panchal

    Priyank Panchal, if he gets to his hundred, will take his tally to three Duleep Trophy centuries, equalling the record of greats like MAK Pataudi, Virender Sehwag and Kris Srikanth.

  • July 16, 2023 09:14
    Number of titles won

    West Zone: 19

    South Zone: 13

    Which team adds to its tally today?

  • July 16, 2023 09:05
    Can Panchal make it count?

    Panchal was gifted a life when Hanuma Vihari grassed a tough catch at second slip. Panchal not only went on to complete 8000 runs in First Class cricket but also inched his team closer to a win. But going all the way to the target is what the West captain would want.

    Duleep Trophy 2023: Priyank Panchal completes 8000 First-Class runs

  • July 16, 2023 08:56
    Bengaluru weather forecast today

    The weather allowed a full day of cricket on Saturday. The same should continue on Day 5 as well. There’s just 30% chances of rain today and we should be done before the evening showers.

  • July 16, 2023 08:50
    West Zone vs South Zone - Day 4 Report

    Priyank Panchal (92 batting, 205b, 11x4) and Sarfaraz Khan (48, 76b, 5x4, 1x6) kept West Zone afloat against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

    The 98-run fifth-wicket stand between Panchal and Sarfaraz took West Zone to 182 for five at the end of the fourth day. If Panchal can bat for another session, West will fancy its chances of knocking off the 116 runs needed for victory.

    Full report by Ashwin Achal:

    Duleep Trophy 2023 final: Panchal keeps West Zone hopes alive on Day 4

  • July 16, 2023 08:37
    A thrilling Day 5 awaits

    West Zone needs 116 runs to win. South needs five wickets. After four days of nip and tuck between the two sides, we have a clear equation. South had West reeling at 79/4 at one point. Priyank Panchal and Sarfaraz Khan then dug in and helped the defending champion stay afloat. Panchal is just eight short of his century and shoulders the responsibility to get his team home. Will he do it? Or will South Zone bowlers power their way through the five remaining scalps and win the title?

Duleep Trophy

