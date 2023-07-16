Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Final Day 5: Panchal falls on 95, South needs 4 wickets

- July 16, 2023 09:41West Zone 189/6
PANCHAL IS OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND OFF KAVERAPPA! He cannot help but poke at a delivery way outside off, gets a thick edge and the ball carries to Bhui. There was some extra bounce too on that delivery. Is that the match gone for West Zone?
Shams Mulani walks out to bat.
- July 16, 2023 09:37West Zone 189/5, needs 109 to win
V Koushik to bowl from the other end. Panchal faces him. One slip and a gully in place for him. Panchal picks two runs with a trickle down to fine leg. Panchal cuts a wide delivery and it is racing to the fence but South has protection in the form of a deep point fielder.
- July 16, 2023 09:34West Zone 186/5
Atit Sheth is given OUT! He does not offer a stroke on an in swinger and the ball thuds onto his front foot. He goes for a review immediately. The DRS shows that the ball was missing the stumps and Sheth survives. The big stride forward saved him there.
Kaverappa conceded four byes earlier in the over.
- July 16, 2023 09:30The umpires walk in
Ladies and gentlemen, Day 5 is here. Panchal and Atit Sheth walk out to continue their innings. Vidwath Kaverappa will finish the three deliveries of his over.
- July 16, 2023 09:25A record beckons for Panchal
Priyank Panchal, if he gets to his hundred, will take his tally to three Duleep Trophy centuries, equalling the record of greats like MAK Pataudi, Virender Sehwag and Kris Srikanth.
- July 16, 2023 09:14Number of titles won
West Zone: 19
South Zone: 13
Which team adds to its tally today?
- July 16, 2023 09:05Can Panchal make it count?
Panchal was gifted a life when Hanuma Vihari grassed a tough catch at second slip. Panchal not only went on to complete 8000 runs in First Class cricket but also inched his team closer to a win. But going all the way to the target is what the West captain would want.
- July 16, 2023 08:56Bengaluru weather forecast today
The weather allowed a full day of cricket on Saturday. The same should continue on Day 5 as well. There’s just 30% chances of rain today and we should be done before the evening showers.
- July 16, 2023 08:50West Zone vs South Zone - Day 4 Report
Priyank Panchal (92 batting, 205b, 11x4) and Sarfaraz Khan (48, 76b, 5x4, 1x6) kept West Zone afloat against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.
The 98-run fifth-wicket stand between Panchal and Sarfaraz took West Zone to 182 for five at the end of the fourth day. If Panchal can bat for another session, West will fancy its chances of knocking off the 116 runs needed for victory.
Full report by Ashwin Achal:
- July 16, 2023 08:37A thrilling Day 5 awaits
West Zone needs 116 runs to win. South needs five wickets. After four days of nip and tuck between the two sides, we have a clear equation. South had West reeling at 79/4 at one point. Priyank Panchal and Sarfaraz Khan then dug in and helped the defending champion stay afloat. Panchal is just eight short of his century and shoulders the responsibility to get his team home. Will he do it? Or will South Zone bowlers power their way through the five remaining scalps and win the title?
Latest on Sportstar
- Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Final Day 5: Panchal falls on 95, South needs 4 wickets
- INDW vs BANW Live Score 1st ODI: Akhter, Khatun give slow start
- Ashes 2023: Jones says England women ‘pretty relaxed’ in comeback bid
- FIFA WWC 2023: Women’s World Cup players aim to break down remaining barriers for working mothers
- Asian Athletics Championships: Priyanka and Vikash win medals in 20km racewalk
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE