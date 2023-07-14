Duleep Trophy final: Kaverappa records 7/53 vs West, second-best bowling figures by a pacer for South Zone

Karnataka seamer Vidwath Kaverappa recorded his career-best First-Class bowling figures (seven for 53) for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final against West Zone at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Having picked up four wickets the previous evening, the 24-year-old Kaverappa cleaned up West’s Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to bag his five-wicket haul. Kaverappa then dismissed Atit Sheth and Arzan Nagwaswalla to bundle West for a paltry 146 in its first-innings, handing South a crucial 67-run lead.

On Day 2, Kaverappa rattled a strong West top-order, claiming the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara, Harvik Desai and Suryakumar Yadav while also removing Sarfaraz Khan for a duck.

Kaverappa’s figures (19-5-53-7) are the second-best by a pacer for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy, behind former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad’s seven for 38 against North Zone in 1993.

Kaverappa had earlier picked up a first-innings five-for (5/28) against North Zone in the semifinal at the same venue last week.

Kaverappa made his First-Class debut for Karnataka in March 2022 against Puducherry in Chennai. He has claimed four five-wicket hauls in 12 matches since. In the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season, the right-arm seamer racked up 30 wickets from 16 innings - the second-most for Karnataka.

Kaverappa has picked up 48 wickets in 23 innings in his red-ball career thus far.