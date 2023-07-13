MagazineBuy Print

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma scores 10th Test Hundred

The century was the Indian captain’s third against the West Indies and his first in the Caribbean.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 23:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot from the bowling of West Indies’ Kemar Roach on day two of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot from the bowling of West Indies' Kemar Roach on day two of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica | Photo Credit: RICARDO MAZALAN/ AP
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot from the bowling of West Indies’ Kemar Roach on day two of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica | Photo Credit: RICARDO MAZALAN/ AP

Rohit Sharma completed his 10th Test century during day 2 of the first Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Thursday.

The century was the Indian captain’s third against the West Indies and his first in the Caribbean.

Rohit drove a full-toss from debutant Alick Athanaze through the covers to bring up the milestone.

Follow live blog of Day 2 of the First Test between West Indies and India at Dominica

Rohit’s opening partner Jaiswal had also scored a century in the first innings, making it the seventh instance of both Indian openers scoring a century in the same innings in an away Test match.

Apart from the ten centuries, Rohit also has 15 half-centuries to his name in 51 test matches since his debut in 2013 against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens.

Rohit has now scored four Test centuries while opening the batting for India in Test cricket. This was also his second century since being appointed captain of the Indian Test team after the South Africa series in 2022.

More to follow....

Related Topics

India vs West Indies /

India /

Rohit Sharma

