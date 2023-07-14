Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 3 Live Score: West Zone 146/10; Kaverappa picks seven wickets

- July 14, 2023 10:05West Zone 146/10
Arzan Nagwaswalla goes on the first ball and Kaverappa gets his seventh wicket. A faint edge edge and a simple catch to the keeper. West Zone all out for 146, trailing by 67 runs.
- July 14, 2023 10:03West Zone 146/9
Kaverappa gets his sixth wicket! And this time its Atit Sheth who edges the ball and Ricky Bhui takes a brilliant full stretch diving catch to his right. West nine down now.
- July 14, 2023 09:49West Zone 142/8 in 49 overs
Kaverappa strikes and he completes his fourth five-wicket haul in the First-Class cricket. The ball just nips back into the left-hander Jadeja and there was a gap between bat and pad, the ball crashes into the stumps. A terrific start for South.
Chintan Gaja is the new batter and he takes a single straight away. Kaverappa bowls short to Atit and he pulls it for a four towards square leg - a great shot and the first four of the morning.
- July 14, 2023 09:43West Zone 135/7 in 47 overs
Atit and Jadeja dealing in singles here. Running at every opportunity they get. Interestingly, the field is quite open to take a run easily.
Both Vyshak and Kaverappa mixing lengths here and testing the two batters with short balls as well.
- July 14, 2023 09:37West Zone 132/7 in 46 overs
Vidwath Kaverappa into the attack in the second over of the day from the pavilion end.
- July 14, 2023 09:33West Zone 129/7 in 45 overs
V Vyshak with the ball. Atit Sheth at the strikers’ end. The day begins.
- July 14, 2023 09:31Players are out in the middle
Umpires have entered the field. South Zone is in the huddle while Atit Sheth and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja walk out as well.
Should be an exciting day ahead especially with an optimistic weather ahead in the day with only 21% chance of rain.
- July 14, 2023 09:15A milestone for Cheteshwar Pujara
During Pujara’s short stay at the crease yesterday, he managed to achieve yet another milestone in his career as he became the fifth-highest run-scorer among Indian in the First Class cricket.
- July 14, 2023 08:55Day 3 up for grabs
A good morning to all our readers. The third day of the Duleep Trophy final between South Zone vs West Zone is here.
Yesterday was another rain-hit day with only 58.4 overs of play possible. However, during all the stoppages, whatever play was possible, South gained a massive advantage at the end as it left West seven down on 129 runs with 84 runs still to trail.
Prithvi Shaw was the only one who looked in good touch while he was batting for his 65. Harvik Desai too played decently well for his 21. The duo added 70 runs for the second wicket but after that, it was all about South, especially Vidwath Kaverappa, who picked four wickets including Harvik, Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, and Sarfaraz Khan.
West now relies on Atit Sheth and the rest of the lower order to get it closer to the South’s total. Atit will be accompanied by Dharmandrasinh Jadeja who certainly can bat.
