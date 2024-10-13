Sukhjeet Singh, member of the Paris Olympics bronze medal-winning Indian squad, will play for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the Hockey India League 2024-25.
He was picked by the team for 42 lakhs during the players’ auction in Delhi on Sunday.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3 Updates: Mumbai chases 262 vs Baroda; Delhi takes lead against Chhattisgarh
- Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Harmanpreet joins Soorma Hockey Club for 78 lakhs; Abhishek sold to Rarh Bengal Tigers for 72 lakhs
- Hockey India League 2024 Auction: Sukhjeet Singh goes to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for 42 lakhs
- Hockey India League 2024 Auction: Abhishek goes to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for 72 lakhs
- Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers men’s squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE