MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Duleep Trophy 2023 final: Panchal keeps West Zone hopes alive on Day 4

After South Zone picked early wickets, Panchal, unbeaten on 92 at Stumps, propelled West Zone to 182 for five, just 116 away from the target.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 18:44 IST , BENGALURU - 0 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Priyank Panchal batted for a little over five hours, in an innings marked by positive temperament.
Priyank Panchal batted for a little over five hours, in an innings marked by positive temperament. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Priyank Panchal batted for a little over five hours, in an innings marked by positive temperament. | Photo Credit: PTI

Priyank Panchal (92 batting, 205b, 11x4) and Sarfaraz Khan (48, 76b, 5x4, 1x6) kept West Zone afloat against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

The 98-run fifth-wicket stand between Panchal and Sarfaraz took West Zone to 182 for five at the end of the fourth day. If Panchal can bat for another session, West will fancy its chances of knocking off the 116 runs needed for victory.

Panchal batted for a little over five hours, in an innings marked by clean technique and even temperament.

HIGHLIGHTS | West Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final Day 4

In contrast, Sarfaraz’s stay was streaky. The Mumbai batter countered the bouncers by turning his back to the ball. As a result, he took blows to the helmet and shoulder.

With two slips in place, Sarfaraz lived on the edge by playing the late cut to left-arm spinner Sai Kishore. Sarfaraz’s adventures came to an end just before close of play, when he made a mess of an overpitched delivery from Kishore.

South pacer V. Koushik put the mighty West top-order through the wringer with a seam-bowling exhibition. Koushik got the ball to moveboth ways, forcing Prithvi Shaw, Panchal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav to push, probe and hope for the best. Koushik got his just reward when Prithvi (7) hung his bat outside off and chopped onto the stumps.

Koushik then removed Pujara and Suryakumar in the same over, with deliveries which jagged in a long way. The 30-year-old Karnataka cricketer stated that his stock ball was the one that moved out, and that he has only recently added the in-dipper to his arsenal. “We have plans for different batters. Pujara was struggling with the ones that came in,” Koushik said.

South could have been in a stronger position had it not been for chances missed by fielders. Skipper Hanuma Vihari - spot on with field placements and bowling changes - grassed a tough chance at second slip to give Panchal a life. Sachin Baby fluffed a run-out attempt, which allowed Sarfaraz to bat on.

Related stories

Related Topics

Duleep Trophy /

Priyank Panchal /

Hanuma Vihari /

Sarfaraz Khan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023 final: Panchal keeps West Zone hopes alive on Day 4
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 15: SSCB crowned Junior Boxing National champion
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023 HIGHLIGHTS Final Day 4: West Zone 116 away from win, South needs 5 wickets on final day
    Team Sportstar
  4. Raina showcases his culinary skills in Amsterdam
    Vijay Lokapally
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Final Live Score: Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova first set begins
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023 final: Panchal keeps West Zone hopes alive on Day 4
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Raina showcases his culinary skills in Amsterdam
    Vijay Lokapally
  3. Pakistan hope to end year-long winless run against Sri Lanka
    AFP
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023: Priyank Panchal reaches 8000 First-Class runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. If Pakistan doesn’t go for World Cup it will be great injustice to fans, says Misbah
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023 final: Panchal keeps West Zone hopes alive on Day 4
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 15: SSCB crowned Junior Boxing National champion
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023 HIGHLIGHTS Final Day 4: West Zone 116 away from win, South needs 5 wickets on final day
    Team Sportstar
  4. Raina showcases his culinary skills in Amsterdam
    Vijay Lokapally
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Final Live Score: Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova first set begins
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment