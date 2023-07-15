Duleep Trophy 2023 final: Panchal keeps West Zone hopes alive on Day 4

Priyank Panchal (92 batting, 205b, 11x4) and Sarfaraz Khan (48, 76b, 5x4, 1x6) kept West Zone afloat against South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

The 98-run fifth-wicket stand between Panchal and Sarfaraz took West Zone to 182 for five at the end of the fourth day. If Panchal can bat for another session, West will fancy its chances of knocking off the 116 runs needed for victory.

Panchal batted for a little over five hours, in an innings marked by clean technique and even temperament.

HIGHLIGHTS | West Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy Final Day 4

In contrast, Sarfaraz’s stay was streaky. The Mumbai batter countered the bouncers by turning his back to the ball. As a result, he took blows to the helmet and shoulder.

With two slips in place, Sarfaraz lived on the edge by playing the late cut to left-arm spinner Sai Kishore. Sarfaraz’s adventures came to an end just before close of play, when he made a mess of an overpitched delivery from Kishore.

South pacer V. Koushik put the mighty West top-order through the wringer with a seam-bowling exhibition. Koushik got the ball to moveboth ways, forcing Prithvi Shaw, Panchal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav to push, probe and hope for the best. Koushik got his just reward when Prithvi (7) hung his bat outside off and chopped onto the stumps.

Koushik then removed Pujara and Suryakumar in the same over, with deliveries which jagged in a long way. The 30-year-old Karnataka cricketer stated that his stock ball was the one that moved out, and that he has only recently added the in-dipper to his arsenal. “We have plans for different batters. Pujara was struggling with the ones that came in,” Koushik said.

South could have been in a stronger position had it not been for chances missed by fielders. Skipper Hanuma Vihari - spot on with field placements and bowling changes - grassed a tough chance at second slip to give Panchal a life. Sachin Baby fluffed a run-out attempt, which allowed Sarfaraz to bat on.