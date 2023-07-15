MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WI vs IND: We let ourselves down with the bat, says Windies skipper Brathwaite

West Indies produced a below-par show with the bat in both innings, succumbing to a wily Ravichandran Ashwin, who returned with an impressive match haul of 12 for 131.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 13:41 IST , Roseau, Dominica - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Kraigg Brathwaite and coach Andre Coley of West Indies look disappointed after losing to India on day three of the first Test against India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 14, 2023.
Kraigg Brathwaite and coach Andre Coley of West Indies look disappointed after losing to India on day three of the first Test against India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Kraigg Brathwaite and coach Andre Coley of West Indies look disappointed after losing to India on day three of the first Test against India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, on July 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite came down heavily on his ill-equipped batting unit, saying the home team was “let down” by its batters in the opening Test against India here.

West Indies produced a below-par show with the bat in both innings, succumbing to a wily Ravichandran Ashwin, who returned with an impressive match haul of 12 for 131.

Thanks to the spinner’s efforts, India won by an innings and 141 runs under three days in the series opener on Friday.

“We just let ourselves down with the bat. First innings total was just not good enough,” Brathwaite said after the match.

Brathwaite was particularly critical of his own performance as he scored just 20 and 7 in two innings while opening the batting.

“...that I didn’t get any runs. As a leader, I need to lead from the front and get runs. In the first innings, a few dismissals were not good for us. We lost a wicket before lunch. We lost certain situations,” he said.

“Senior guys have to lead the way. (Batting against champion bowlers) It is tough. It is having the balance and playing the shot in the right way, whether to defend or sweep.

“I think we didn’t execute the shots we were trying. Even today (Friday) we had some defensive dismissals. We have to use the bat more instead of our pads.” Brathwaite said his decision to bat first after winning the toss was not a wrong one as they erred in execution.

“(Toss) Didn’t think it spun a lot early on,” he said.

The West Indies skipper praised all-rounder Alick Athanze, who scored 47 and 28 besides picked up a wicket on his Test debut.

“He (Athanze) had a good start. You could see that he belongs. Bowling, he had to do a job because we lost (Rahkeem) Cornwall for four hours. His future is bright. Has a strong mind,” Brathwaite said.

The second and final Test will be played in Port of Spain starting July 20.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kraigg Brathwaite /

West Indies /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs IND: We let ourselves down with the bat, says Windies skipper Brathwaite
    PTI
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 4 Live Score: Panchal, Pujara at crease, West Zone 256 away
    Team Sportstar
  3. Declan Rice leaves West Ham amid Arsenal links
    Team Sportstar
  4. Thailand woman cricketer Putthawong achieves rare feat, takes four wickets in four balls in T20I
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights, Day 3: India wins by an innings and 141 runs; Ashwin picks up 12-fer in match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WI vs IND: We let ourselves down with the bat, says Windies skipper Brathwaite
    PTI
  2. Paras Mhambrey on India’s win vs West Indies in first Test: Didn’t think it would be that easy
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs IND: Bowlers’ workload management is a big concern, have missed Bumrah and Prasidh, says Mhambrey
    PTI
  4. Ashwin one of India’s greatest match-winners, Jaiswal’s application was fabulous: Mhambrey
    PTI
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 4 Live Score: Panchal, Pujara at crease, West Zone 256 away
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs IND: We let ourselves down with the bat, says Windies skipper Brathwaite
    PTI
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 4 Live Score: Panchal, Pujara at crease, West Zone 256 away
    Team Sportstar
  3. Declan Rice leaves West Ham amid Arsenal links
    Team Sportstar
  4. Thailand woman cricketer Putthawong achieves rare feat, takes four wickets in four balls in T20I
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights, Day 3: India wins by an innings and 141 runs; Ashwin picks up 12-fer in match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment