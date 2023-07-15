MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy 2023: Priyank Panchal reaches 8000 First-Class runs

Panchal took 183 innings and 113 matches to reach the milestone.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 15:55 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Priyank Panchal in action.
FILE PHOTO: Priyank Panchal in action. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/The Hindu
West Zone opening batter and captain Priyank Panchal reaches his 8000 First-Class runs during the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone being played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Panchal has taken 183 innings and 113 matches to reach this milestone.

The opener before this match, needed 71 runs to reach the milestone. He scored 11 in the first innings and covered the rest of the runs in the second innings.

Follow Live: West Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2023 Final

The Gujarat batter averages has 26 centuries and 56 half-centuries with the best score of 314 not out, and averages more than 46 in the FC cricket.

The 33-year-old has been part of the Indian squad on multiple occasions, his maiden call-up being against England at home in 2021 where was kept in reserves. In the same year, he also flew to South Africa as Rohit Sharma’s replacement for the Test series. In 2022, he was named in the India squad for the Sri Lanka series as well.

However, the First-Class veteran is still awaiting his India debut.

