Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 4 Live Score: Sundar takes South Zone lead closer to 300

- July 15, 2023 10:054South Zone 210/7, leads by 277 runs
Sundar finds two FOURs in Nagwaswalla’s over. The first is a clip to sqaure leg where a misfield from Jadeja aids his cause. The second is a punch down the ground.
South Zone has already scored 29 today and is racing towards a 300 run lead.
- July 15, 2023 09:544South Zone 199/7, leads by 266 runs
Chance! Sundar goes for a slog sweep against Jadeja. The ball loops up into the air and Panchal chases it from mid on. The West captain annot get to it and the batters complete two runs. FOUR! On the final ball, Sundar clears his leg, gets to the pitch and hits it to the long off fence.
- July 15, 2023 09:51South Zone 193/7, leeds by 260
Arzan Nagwaswalla is brought into the attack. He deploys the bouncer barrage. Loud appeal for a catch on the first ball. Banged in short, Vyshak misses the pull and the ball hits his shoulder. Shaw collects the catch and West feels there was bat on it as well. Umpire denies and Panchal decides against a review.
- July 15, 2023 09:38South Zone 187/7, leads by 254
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja from the other end. He beats the outside edge of Washington Sundar on the first delivery. The batter gets a single with a punch to long on.
- July 15, 2023 09:364South Zone 185/7, leads by 252
Vyshak with a lofted drive. The ball hangs in the air but goes wide of the point fielder and runs to the fence.
- July 15, 2023 09:32Out come the players
Bright and sunny as the West Zone team makes it way to the field. Washington Sundar to resume his innings from 10 while V Vyshak is batting on one run. Chintan Gaja will bowl the first over of the day.
- July 15, 2023 09:16ICYMI
The Indian team for the Asian Games was announced on Friday and there were quite a few surprises.
Check out the full squad:
- July 15, 2023 09:08Bengaluru weather forecast today
The chances of rain stand at 30% as of now with showers expected around the beginning of the third session.
- July 15, 2023 09:00West Zone vs South Zone - Day 3 Report
South Zone tightened its grip on West Zone on the third day of its Duleep Trophy final at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.
Handy contributions from Mayank Agarwal (35), Hanuma Vihari (42), Ricky Bhui (37) and Sachin Baby (28) pushed South to 181 in seven in the second innings, giving the side an overall lead of 248 runs.
Full Report by Ashwin Achal:
- July 15, 2023 08:53Day 3 as it happened
The West Zone innings was wrapped up at 146, thanks to Vidwath Kaverappa’s 7/53. South Zone, with a lead of 67 runs, consolidated its position during the course of the day. Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari had the most sizeable contribution to it with a 70-run partnership for the third wicket. West ultimatelty managed to make inroads, reducing South from 154/4 to 179/7.
The job is still unfinished as far as West is concerned. A lead in excess of 250 would certainly give an edge to South, and hence one might expect West to come out all guns blazing in the morning session.
