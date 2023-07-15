MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 4 Live Score: Sundar takes South Zone lead closer to 300

Duleep Trophy 2023: Catch the live score and updates from the West Zone vs South Zone final being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Updated : Jul 15, 2023 10:14 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the Duleep Trophy final.
Catch the live score and updates from the Duleep Trophy final. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the Duleep Trophy final. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the final between South Zone and West Zone being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

  • July 15, 2023 10:05
    4
    South Zone 210/7, leads by 277 runs

    Sundar finds two FOURs in Nagwaswalla’s over. The first is a clip to sqaure leg where a misfield from Jadeja aids his cause. The second is a punch down the ground.

    South Zone has already scored 29 today and is racing towards a 300 run lead.

  • July 15, 2023 09:54
    4
    South Zone 199/7, leads by 266 runs

    Chance! Sundar goes for a slog sweep against Jadeja. The ball loops up into the air and Panchal chases it from mid on. The West captain annot get to it and the batters complete two runs. FOUR! On the final ball, Sundar clears his leg, gets to the pitch and hits it to the long off fence.

  • July 15, 2023 09:51
    South Zone 193/7, leeds by 260

    Arzan Nagwaswalla is brought into the attack. He deploys the bouncer barrage. Loud appeal for a catch on the first ball. Banged in short, Vyshak misses the pull and the ball hits his shoulder. Shaw collects the catch and West feels there was bat on it as well. Umpire denies and Panchal decides against a review.

  • July 15, 2023 09:38
    South Zone 187/7, leads by 254

    Dharmendrasinh Jadeja from the other end. He beats the outside edge of Washington Sundar on the first delivery. The batter gets a single with a punch to long on.

  • July 15, 2023 09:36
    4
    South Zone 185/7, leads by 252

    Vyshak with a lofted drive. The ball hangs in the air but goes wide of the point fielder and runs to the fence.

  • July 15, 2023 09:32
    Out come the players

    Bright and sunny as the West Zone team makes it way to the field. Washington Sundar to resume his innings from 10 while V Vyshak is batting on one run. Chintan Gaja will bowl the first over of the day.

  • July 15, 2023 09:16
    ICYMI

    The Indian team for the Asian Games was announced on Friday and there were quite a few surprises.

    Check out the full squad:

    Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead India men’s cricket team at the Asian Games 2022; maiden call-up for Rinku

  • July 15, 2023 09:08
    Bengaluru weather forecast today

    The chances of rain stand at 30% as of now with showers expected around the beginning of the third session.

  • July 15, 2023 09:00
    West Zone vs South Zone - Day 3 Report

    South Zone tightened its grip on West Zone on the third day of its Duleep Trophy final at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

    Handy contributions from Mayank Agarwal (35), Hanuma Vihari (42), Ricky Bhui (37) and Sachin Baby (28) pushed South to 181 in seven in the second innings, giving the side an overall lead of 248 runs.

    Full Report by Ashwin Achal:

    Duleep Trophy Final Day 3: South Zone tightens grip on West; takes overall lead of 248 runs

  • July 15, 2023 08:53
    Day 3 as it happened

    The West Zone innings was wrapped up at 146, thanks to Vidwath Kaverappa’s 7/53. South Zone, with a lead of 67 runs, consolidated its position during the course of the day. Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari had the most sizeable contribution to it with a 70-run partnership for the third wicket. West ultimatelty managed to make inroads, reducing South from 154/4 to 179/7.

    The job is still unfinished as far as West is concerned. A lead in excess of 250 would certainly give an edge to South, and hence one might expect West to come out all guns blazing in the morning session.

Related Topics

Duleep Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 4 Live Score: Sundar takes South Zone lead closer to 300
    Team Sportstar
  2. Revenge on ‘Avenger-era’ Jabeur’s mind, Vondrousova banking on history in Wimbledon final
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Ashes 2023: Cameron Green ‘happy to bat anywhere’ in quest for return to Australia XI
    Reuters
  4. Duleep Trophy Final Day 3: South Zone tightens grip on West; takes overall lead of 248 runs
    Ashwin Achal
  5. ‘Not going to watch Djokovic-Alcaraz final,’ says Medvedev after Wimbledon semifinal exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 4 Live Score: Sundar takes South Zone lead closer to 300
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs WI: Jaiswal did not panic at any stage, says Rohit
    PTI
  3. MLC 2023: Washington Freedom squad, best playing XI, team composition
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs WI: Ashwin runs through West Indies’ batting to set up massive win for India
    Team Sportstar
  5. MLC 2023: Seattle Orcas squad, best playing XI, team composition
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 4 Live Score: Sundar takes South Zone lead closer to 300
    Team Sportstar
  2. Revenge on ‘Avenger-era’ Jabeur’s mind, Vondrousova banking on history in Wimbledon final
    Sahil Mathur
  3. Ashes 2023: Cameron Green ‘happy to bat anywhere’ in quest for return to Australia XI
    Reuters
  4. Duleep Trophy Final Day 3: South Zone tightens grip on West; takes overall lead of 248 runs
    Ashwin Achal
  5. ‘Not going to watch Djokovic-Alcaraz final,’ says Medvedev after Wimbledon semifinal exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment