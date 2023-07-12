Duleep Trophy 2023: Mayank Agarwal reaches 7000 First Class runs

South Zone batter Mayank Agarwal has crossed 7000 First Class runs during the Final match of Duleep Trophy 2023 against West Zone being played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Mayank reaches this milestone in 159 innings.

He began the match with 6976 runs and soon crossed the milestone inside the first hour of the play on first day of the match.

For Mayank, 1488 runs of those have come in 36 innings while playing for India while averaging 41.33 including four centuries and two half-centuries with the best score of 243 against Bangladesh in 2019.

Overall, the opening batter averages 46.38 in 159 innings, has scored 15 centuries and 39 half-centuries in FC cricket.

Mayank has scored 158 runs in three innings this season of Duleep Trophy so far while averaging 52.66, scoring two half-centuries with the best score of 76 in the last match against North Zone.