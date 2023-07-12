MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy 2023: Mayank Agarwal reaches 7000 First Class runs

Mayank took 159 innings to reach this milestone.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 10:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Zone batter Mayank Agarwal plays a shot.
South Zone batter Mayank Agarwal plays a shot. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

South Zone batter Mayank Agarwal plays a shot. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

South Zone batter Mayank Agarwal has crossed 7000 First Class runs during the Final match of Duleep Trophy 2023 against West Zone being played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Mayank reaches this milestone in 159 innings.

He began the match with 6976 runs and soon crossed the milestone inside the first hour of the play on first day of the match.

Follow: South Zone vs West Zone Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Live

For Mayank, 1488 runs of those have come in 36 innings while playing for India while averaging 41.33 including four centuries and two half-centuries with the best score of 243 against Bangladesh in 2019.

Overall, the opening batter averages 46.38 in 159 innings, has scored 15 centuries and 39 half-centuries in FC cricket.

Mayank has scored 158 runs in three innings this season of Duleep Trophy so far while averaging 52.66, scoring two half-centuries with the best score of 76 in the last match against North Zone.

Related Topics

Mayank Agarwal /

Duleep Trophy

The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
