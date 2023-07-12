The Deodhar Trophy will mark a return in the 2023-24 domestic cricket season after a hiatus of four years. It is the second major domestic List A tournament held in India after the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Played either in an inter-zonal format or handpicked India A, B and C teams, the Deodhar Trophy offers a chance to look at the upcoming 50-over stars in the country.

The tournament will see six teams upon return - North Zone, South Zone, Central Zone, North East Zone, West Zone and East Zone - in a comeback to the zonal format for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Here is all you need to know about the Deodhar Trophy 2023:

Who is the Deodhar Trophy named after?

The Deodhar Trophy was introduced in 1973 and named in honour of Dinkar Balwant Deodhar. Representing and leading Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy, Deodhar compiled 4522 runs in 81 First-Class matches with a best of 246. Deodhar is one of the very few cricketers to have played First-Class cricket before the First World War and after the Second World War in a career spanning between 1911-12 and 1947-48.

Deodhar has also served as the president of the Maharashtra Cricket Association, vice president of the BCCI and former national selector. He passed away at the age of 101 in 1993.

Most successful teams of the Deodhar Trophy

In the inter-zonal format, North Zone is the most successful team in the Deodhar Trophy with 13 titles. East Zone was the last zonal winner of the tournament in the 2014-15 season. Since the 2015-16 season, the BCCI revamped the tournament to a three-team affair where the winner of the Vijay Hazare Trophy faces two other teams. Tamil Nadu is the only state team to win the Deodhar Trophy.

When and where is Deodhar Trophy 2023 being played?

The Deodhar Trophy 2023 starts from July 24 with all matches slated to take place in Pondicherry. The final will be held at the Siechem Stadium on August 3.

What is the format of Duleep Trophy 2023?

The six-team tournament will be played in a round-robin where all six teams will face one another across five rounds of group-stage matches. The top two teams in the league stage will then directly proceed to the final.

Deodhar Trophy 2023 schedule (All matches start at 9 AM IST)

North Zone vs South Zone, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - July 24

East Zone vs Central Zone, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - July 24

West Zone vs North East Zone, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - July 24

North Zone vs Central Zone, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - July 26

East Zone vs North East Zone, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - July 26

West Zone vs South Zone, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - July 26

North Zone vs East Zone, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - July 28

Central Zone vs West Zone, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - July 28

South Zone vs North East Zone, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - July 28

North Zone vs West Zone, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - July 30

East Zone vs South Zone, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - July 30

Central Zone vs North East Zone, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - July 30

North Zone vs North East Zone, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - August 1

Central Zone vs South Zone, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - August 1

East Zone vs West Zone, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - August 1

Final, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - August 3

Deodhar Trophy 2023 squads South Zone squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Rohan Kunnummal (vice-captain), N Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Rayadu, KB Arun Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, V. Kaverappa, V Vyshak, Kaushik V, Mohit Redkar, Sijomon Joseph, Arjun Tendulkar, Sai Kishore. Stand-bys: Sai Sudharsan, Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranajn Paul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KS Bharat.. West Zone squad: Priyank Panchal (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Harvik Desai, Het Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Ankeet Bawane, Samarth Vyas, Shivam Dube, Atit Seth, Parth Bhut, Shams Mulani, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaja, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Chetan Sakariya, Tushar Deshpande, Yuvraj Dodiya, A Kazi, Kathan Patel North Zone squad: Nitish Rana (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, SG Rohilla, S Khajuria, Mandeep Singh, Himanshu Rana, Vivrant Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Rishi Dhawan, Yudhvir Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande. Central Zone squad: TBA East Zone squad: TBA North East Zone squad: TBA

Where can you watch Deodhar Trophy 2023?

As of now, Deodhar Trophy 2023 is not being telecasted or live-streamed in India. However, reports suggest that select matches of the tournament will be streamed through the BCCI website and app.