The Deodhar Trophy will mark a return in the 2023-24 domestic cricket season after a hiatus of four years. It is the second major domestic List A tournament held in India after the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Played either in an inter-zonal format or handpicked India A, B and C teams, the Deodhar Trophy offers a chance to look at the upcoming 50-over stars in the country.
The tournament will see six teams upon return - North Zone, South Zone, Central Zone, North East Zone, West Zone and East Zone - in a comeback to the zonal format for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
Here is all you need to know about the Deodhar Trophy 2023:
Who is the Deodhar Trophy named after?
The Deodhar Trophy was introduced in 1973 and named in honour of Dinkar Balwant Deodhar. Representing and leading Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy, Deodhar compiled 4522 runs in 81 First-Class matches with a best of 246. Deodhar is one of the very few cricketers to have played First-Class cricket before the First World War and after the Second World War in a career spanning between 1911-12 and 1947-48.
Deodhar has also served as the president of the Maharashtra Cricket Association, vice president of the BCCI and former national selector. He passed away at the age of 101 in 1993.
READ: Confident Washington Sundar looks to rebuild his red-ball cricket career
Most successful teams of the Deodhar Trophy
In the inter-zonal format, North Zone is the most successful team in the Deodhar Trophy with 13 titles. East Zone was the last zonal winner of the tournament in the 2014-15 season. Since the 2015-16 season, the BCCI revamped the tournament to a three-team affair where the winner of the Vijay Hazare Trophy faces two other teams. Tamil Nadu is the only state team to win the Deodhar Trophy.
When and where is Deodhar Trophy 2023 being played?
The Deodhar Trophy 2023 starts from July 24 with all matches slated to take place in Pondicherry. The final will be held at the Siechem Stadium on August 3.
What is the format of Duleep Trophy 2023?
The six-team tournament will be played in a round-robin where all six teams will face one another across five rounds of group-stage matches. The top two teams in the league stage will then directly proceed to the final.
Deodhar Trophy 2023 schedule (All matches start at 9 AM IST)
- North Zone vs South Zone, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - July 24
- East Zone vs Central Zone, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - July 24
- West Zone vs North East Zone, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - July 24
- North Zone vs Central Zone, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - July 26
- East Zone vs North East Zone, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - July 26
- West Zone vs South Zone, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - July 26
- North Zone vs East Zone, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - July 28
- Central Zone vs West Zone, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - July 28
- South Zone vs North East Zone, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - July 28
- North Zone vs West Zone, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - July 30
- East Zone vs South Zone, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - July 30
- Central Zone vs North East Zone, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - July 30
- North Zone vs North East Zone, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - August 1
- Central Zone vs South Zone, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - August 1
- East Zone vs West Zone, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - August 1
- Final, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - August 3
Deodhar Trophy 2023 squads
Where can you watch Deodhar Trophy 2023?
As of now, Deodhar Trophy 2023 is not being telecasted or live-streamed in India. However, reports suggest that select matches of the tournament will be streamed through the BCCI website and app.
Latest on Sportstar
- Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 1 Live Score: West Zone wins toss, opts to field
- Duleep Trophy 2023 Final, West Zone vs South Zone: Preview, probable XI, weather forecast, streaming info
- Deodhar Trophy 2023: Full schedule, squads, format, dates, venues, where to watch
- IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, first Test: India vs Australia Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info
- WI vs IND: New-look Indian pace attack to take shape in fresh WTC cycle
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE