  • North Zone vs South Zone, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - July 24
  • East Zone vs Central Zone, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - July 24
  • West Zone vs North East Zone, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - July 24
  • North Zone vs Central Zone, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - July 26
  • East Zone vs North East Zone, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - July 26
  • West Zone vs South Zone, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - July 26
  • North Zone vs East Zone, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - July 28
  • Central Zone vs West Zone,  Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - July 28
  • South Zone vs North East Zone, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - July 28
  • North Zone vs West Zone, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - July 30
  • East Zone vs South Zone, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - July 30
  • Central Zone vs North East Zone, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - July 30
  • North Zone vs North East Zone, CAP Ground 3, Puducherry - August 1
  • Central Zone vs South Zone, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - August 1
  • East Zone vs West Zone, CAP Ground 2, Puducherry - August 1
  • Final, Siechem Stadium, Puducherry - August 3