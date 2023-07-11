Deodhar Trophy: Mayank Agarwal to lead South Zone, Arjun Tendulkar makes the cut

Mayank Agarwal has been named the captain of South Zone in the Deodhar Trophy, while Rohan Kunnummal will be his deputy.

The selectors named a 15-member squad for the first three matches, and also included Arjun Tendulkar in the squad along with N. Jagadeesan, Rohit Rayudu, Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar.

While Sai Kishore and Jagadeesan have been regular performers for Tamil Nadu over the last few seasons, Tendulkar makes it to the South Zone squad for the first time since moving to Goa last year. He scored a century on debut for Goa last season in the Ranji Trophy and also made it to the Mumbai Indians final XI in the Indian Premier League, claiming three wickets in four outings.

While Jagadeesan and Ricky Bhui are in the squad as wicketkeeper-batters, K.S. Bharat, who is currently touring the West Indies with the Indian Test team, has been named as a standby. Surprisingly, the selectors once again left out Vijay Shankar, who was also not part of the Duleep Trophy squad despite scoring big runs in the Ranji Trophy.

The side also comprises the seasoned KB Arun Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal and Kerala’s left-arm spinner Sijomon Joseph. South Zone will begin its campaign against North Zone on July 24.