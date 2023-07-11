MagazineBuy Print

The latest issue of Sportstar

Deodhar Trophy: Mayank Agarwal to lead South Zone, Arjun Tendulkar makes the cut

Mayank Agarwal has been named the captain of South Zone in the Deodhar Trophy, while Rohan Kunnummal will be his deputy.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 20:30 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Mayank Agarwal to lead South Zone in Deodhar Trophy.
Mayank Agarwal to lead South Zone in Deodhar Trophy. | Photo Credit: SAMPATH KUMAR GP/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mayank Agarwal to lead South Zone in Deodhar Trophy. | Photo Credit: SAMPATH KUMAR GP/The Hindu

Mayank Agarwal has been named the captain of South Zone in the Deodhar Trophy, while Rohan Kunnummal will be his deputy.

The selectors named a 15-member squad for the first three matches, and also included Arjun Tendulkar in the squad along with N. Jagadeesan, Rohit Rayudu, Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar.

While Sai Kishore and Jagadeesan have been regular performers for Tamil Nadu over the last few seasons, Tendulkar makes it to the South Zone squad for the first time since moving to Goa last year. He scored a century on debut for Goa last season in the Ranji Trophy and also made it to the Mumbai Indians final XI in the Indian Premier League, claiming three wickets in four outings.

READ | Duleep Trophy 2023 Final, West Zone vs South Zone: Preview, probable XI, weather forecast, streaming info

While Jagadeesan and Ricky Bhui are in the squad as wicketkeeper-batters, K.S. Bharat, who is currently touring the West Indies with the Indian Test team, has been named as a standby. Surprisingly, the selectors once again left out Vijay Shankar, who was also not part of the Duleep Trophy squad despite scoring big runs in the Ranji Trophy.

The side also comprises the seasoned KB Arun Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal and Kerala’s left-arm spinner Sijomon Joseph. South Zone will begin its campaign against North Zone on July 24.

The squad
Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Rohan Kunnummal (vice-captain), N Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Rayadu, KB Arun Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, V. Kaverappa, V Vyshak, Kaushik V, Mohit Redkar, Sijomon Joseph, Arjun Tendulkar, Sai Kishore.
Standbyes: Sai Sudharsan, Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranajn Paul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KS Bharat

