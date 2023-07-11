BAN (W) vs IND (W): India beats Bangladesh in 2nd T20I to clinch series

India registered a eight-run win to beat Bangladesh in the second T20 International and clinch the three-match series, at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium here on Tuesday.

The visitors, having won the toss, elected to bat first and set a 96 run target for Bangladesh for the loss of eight wickets. Sultana Khatun took three wickets for the hosts, helping them to wrap up India’s innings within 100 runs.

Hosts captain Nigar Sultana made the match a close affair, scoring 38 runs off 55 balls but was stumped by Yastika Bhatia. in the penultimate over. India snatched the win in the last over, thanks to Shefali Verma taking three wickets as the visitors fell like a pack of cards, getting all out at 87.

More to follow.