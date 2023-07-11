IND vs WI: Five West Indies players to watch out for ahead of the Test series

The Indian Cricket Team’s tour of the West Indies is set to begin on July 12, with the first Test match at Windsor Park in Rosseau, Dominica.

India’s previous visit to the stadium was for the third Test during a series in 2011, a match that ended in a draw. Virat Kohli is the sole surviving player across both teams from that game.

The West Indies is coming into this series on the back of a 2-0 Test loss away at South Africa. While the first Test was a close affair, with the Windies falling short by 87 runs, the second was one-sided, with the host winning by 284 runs.

The series against India comes at a time when West Indies cricket has hit rock bottom. It failed to reach the ODI World Cup in India later this year, with the two-time champion losing to Scotland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe in qualifying matches. This is the first time West Indies will not feature at a men’s 50-over World Cup.

Let’s look at five players to watch out for from the West Indies squad selected for the first Test in Dominica.

Kraigg Brathwaite

The West Indian Test captain has been his team’s best batter for the last few years. Since making his debut against Pakistan in 2011, the opener has amassed more than 5,000 Test runs. In this period, he also hit 12 centuries and 28 fifties. Brathwaite, who is known for his patience at the crease, will be a difficult wicket to take, despite his modest returns in the previous South Africa series.

Jermaine Blackwood

Jermaine Blackwood is the vice captain of the West Indies Test team and was its highest run-getter in the South Africa series. The middle-order batter has played 54 Tests since his debut against New Zealand in 2014. He has scored 2800 Test runs, including three centuries. Blackwood has batted well with the tail, which is why he will be an important wicket for the Indian team.

Kemar Roach

Kemar Roach is already a legend among the current generation of West Indian players, having taken over 260 Test wickets since his debut in 2009 against Bangladesh. He had hit the ground running in Test cricket, picking up 13 wickets across his first two games but has had a stop-start career since. At 35, his best years might be behind him, but he continues to spearhead the bowling attack, picking up a a five-for in the first Test against South Africa in March.

Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph was the West Indies’ best bowler on the tour to South Africa, picking up 12 wickets across the two Tests. The lanky pacer has already played 28 Tests, taking 84 wickets. Given he is just 26, Joseph can be the Windies’s go-to fast bowler in the years to come. His pace and bounce will be an asset, and his lower-order contributions with the bat will be an added advantage.

Jason Holder

The former West Indies Test team captain, Jason Holder, has had a topsy-turvy Test career. But despite the inconsistency, he has managed to score 2700 Test runs and pick up 155 wickets. He also has a Test double-century to his name, batting at number eight during England’s tour of the West Indies in 2019. In the series against South Africa, he scored 118 runs across two matches, also picking up seven wickets. India will be wary of his counter-attacking abilities, especially against the spinners.