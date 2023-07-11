MagazineBuy Print

IND vs WI: Five West Indies players to watch out for ahead of the Test series

WI vs IND: A look at five players to watch out for from the West Indies squad selected for the first Test in Dominica.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 08:21 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite, left, and Shamarh Brooks run between the wickets to score during the third day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
FILE PHOTO: West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite, left, and Shamarh Brooks run between the wickets to score during the third day of the first cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. | Photo Credit: AP
The Indian Cricket Team’s tour of the West Indies is set to begin on July 12, with the first Test match at Windsor Park in Rosseau, Dominica. 

India’s previous visit to the stadium was for the third Test during a series in 2011, a match that ended in a draw. Virat Kohli is the sole surviving player across both teams from that game. 

The West Indies is coming into this series on the back of a 2-0 Test loss away at South Africa. While the first Test was a close affair, with the Windies falling short by 87 runs, the second was one-sided, with the host winning by 284 runs.

The series against India comes at a time when West Indies cricket has hit rock bottom. It failed to reach the ODI World Cup in India later this year, with the two-time champion losing to Scotland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe in qualifying matches. This is the first time West Indies will not feature at a men’s 50-over World Cup. 

Let’s look at five players to watch out for from the West Indies squad selected for the first Test in Dominica.

Kraigg Brathwaite

FILE PHOTO: Kraigg Brathwaite of the West Indies bats during day three of the 2nd test match between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval.

The West Indian Test captain has been his team’s best batter for the last few years. Since making his debut against Pakistan in 2011, the opener has amassed more than 5,000 Test runs. In this period, he also hit 12 centuries and 28 fifties. Brathwaite, who is known for his patience at the crease, will be a difficult wicket to take, despite his modest returns in the previous South Africa series.

Jermaine Blackwood

FILE PHOTO: West Indies cricket great Garfield Sobers, left, chats with batsman Jermaine Blackwood during a training session.

Jermaine Blackwood is the vice captain of the West Indies Test team and was its highest run-getter in the South Africa series. The middle-order batter has played 54 Tests since his debut against New Zealand in 2014. He has scored 2800 Test runs, including three centuries. Blackwood has batted well with the tail, which is why he will be an important wicket for the Indian team.

Kemar Roach

FILE PHOTO: West Indies’ Kemar Roach celebrates taking the wicket of England’s Dom Sibley during the third Test against England at Old Trafford.

Kemar Roach is already a legend among the current generation of West Indian players, having taken over 260 Test wickets since his debut in 2009 against Bangladesh. He had hit the ground running in Test cricket, picking up 13 wickets across his first two games but has had a stop-start career since. At 35, his best years might be behind him, but he continues to spearhead the bowling attack, picking up a a five-for in the first Test against South Africa in March. 

Alzarri Joseph

FILE PHOTO: West Indies’ Alzarri Joseph during day three of the second Test cricket match against England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

Alzarri Joseph was the West Indies’ best bowler on the tour to South Africa, picking up 12 wickets across the two Tests. The lanky pacer has already played 28 Tests, taking 84 wickets. Given he is just 26, Joseph can be the Windies’s go-to fast bowler in the years to come. His pace and bounce will be an asset, and his lower-order contributions with the bat will be an added advantage. 

Jason Holder

FILE PHOTO: Joe Root of England with Jason Holder of West Indies after victory on Day Five of the 2nd Test Match in the series between England and The West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford.

The former West Indies Test team captain, Jason Holder, has had a topsy-turvy Test career. But despite the inconsistency, he has managed to score 2700 Test runs and pick up 155 wickets. He also has a Test double-century to his name, batting at number eight during England’s tour of the West Indies in 2019. In the series against South Africa, he scored 118 runs across two matches, also picking up seven wickets. India will be wary of his counter-attacking abilities, especially against the spinners.

