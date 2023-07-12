Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Brathwaite, Chanderpaul open for West Indies; Siraj starts with new ball

- July 12, 2023 19:26National Anthem Time!
It is bright and sunny at Windsor Park and is it time for the national anthems of both countries. ‘Jana Gana Mana’ for India followed by West Indies’ cricket anthem!
- July 12, 2023 19:23IND vs WI head-to-head in Tests
- Total matches played - 98
- West Indies wins - 30
- India wins - 22
- Drawn - 46
- July 12, 2023 19:18India goes with two debutants in Jaiswal and Kishan
- July 12, 2023 19:16West Indies Playing XI:
Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze*, Joshua Da Silva(wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican
* Debutant
- July 12, 2023 19:15India Playing XI:
Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal*, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w)*, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj
* Debutant
- July 12, 2023 19:05Two debutants for India!
- July 12, 2023 19:04Toss Update - WI wins toss, to bat first
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bat first vs Rohit Sharma’s men.
- July 12, 2023 18:59Bright and sunny at Windsor Park!
- July 12, 2023 18:56Predicted XIs
India:
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur
West Indies:
Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymond Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph & Kemar Roach
- July 12, 2023 18:45Live Streaming Info
When and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test live in India?
The first Test between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 7:30 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.
- July 12, 2023 18:41Caribbean Beauty!
- July 12, 2023 18:40Dream11 Fantasy Team
- Wicketkeepers:
Joshua Da Silva
- Batters:
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shubman Gill
- All-rounder:
Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja
- Bowlers:
Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj
Team Composition: IND 7:4 WI Credits Left: 8
- July 12, 2023 18:30Squads
- India
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur
- West Indies
Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymond Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph & Kemar Roach
- July 12, 2023 18:26It’s match-day!
- July 12, 2023 18:21Preview
A few decades ago, a tour of the West Indies was an essential rite of passage. It separated the men from the boys, gifted a halo to those who flourished, and left those who failed with broken bones and punctured egos.
Cut to the present, and a visit to the archipelago of island nations united by cricket is deemed an easy tour. Records can be etched and victories can be scripted, but for those caught up in the nostalgia of a team that once had swashbuckling batters and fearsome speedsters, there is only a soul-numbing sadness to cope with. Kraigg Brathwaite’s men, in Tests, need to salvage an ancient pride rippling beneath the Caribbean sands. The Windies tend to do relatively well in T20Is while wilting in Tests and ODIs. This slide has to be arrested.
Read the full series review by K.C. Vijay Kumar, The Hindu, Sports Editor
- July 12, 2023 18:12Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of day 1 of India vs West Indies’ first Test being played at Windsor Park, Roseau in Dominica.
