Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Brathwaite, Chanderpaul open for West Indies; Siraj starts with new ball

Preview

A few decades ago, a tour of the West Indies was an essential rite of passage. It separated the men from the boys, gifted a halo to those who flourished, and left those who failed with broken bones and punctured egos.

Cut to the present, and a visit to the archipelago of island nations united by cricket is deemed an easy tour. Records can be etched and victories can be scripted, but for those caught up in the nostalgia of a team that once had swashbuckling batters and fearsome speedsters, there is only a soul-numbing sadness to cope with. Kraigg Brathwaite’s men, in Tests, need to salvage an ancient pride rippling beneath the Caribbean sands. The Windies tend to do relatively well in T20Is while wilting in Tests and ODIs. This slide has to be arrested.

Read the full series review by K.C. Vijay Kumar, The Hindu, Sports Editor