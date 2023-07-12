MagazineBuy Print

Live

Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Brathwaite, Chanderpaul open for West Indies; Siraj starts with new ball

IND vs WI, First Test: Catch the live action, score and updates from day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies being played at Windsor Park, Roseau in Dominica.

Updated : Jul 12, 2023 19:33 IST

Team Sportstar
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bat first vs Rohit Sharma’s men.
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bat first vs Rohit Sharma’s men. | Photo Credit: Twitter/BCCI
lightbox-info

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bat first vs Rohit Sharma's men.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies being played at Windsor Park, Roseau in Dominica.

  • July 12, 2023 19:26
    National Anthem Time!

    It is bright and sunny at Windsor Park and is it time for the national anthems of both countries. ‘Jana Gana Mana’ for India followed by West Indies’ cricket anthem!

  • July 12, 2023 19:23
    IND vs WI head-to-head in Tests

    - Total matches played - 98
    - West Indies wins - 30
    - India wins - 22
    - Drawn - 46

  • July 12, 2023 19:18
    India goes with two debutants in Jaiswal and Kishan

    India vs West Indies: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan make Test debuts for India

    Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan will be making their Test debuts during the first Test match against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

  • July 12, 2023 19:16
    West Indies Playing XI:

    Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze*, Joshua Da Silva(wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

    * Debutant

  • July 12, 2023 19:15
    India Playing XI:

    Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal*, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w)*, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

    * Debutant

  • July 12, 2023 19:05
    Two debutants for India!
  • July 12, 2023 19:04
    Toss Update - WI wins toss, to bat first

    West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bat first vs Rohit Sharma’s men.

  • July 12, 2023 18:59
    Bright and sunny at Windsor Park!

    F01sKq4aMAAtfiN.jpeg

  • July 12, 2023 18:56
    Predicted XIs

    India:

    Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur

    West Indies:

    Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymond Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph & Kemar Roach


  • July 12, 2023 18:45
    Live Streaming Info

    When and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test live in India?

    The first Test between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 7:30 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.

  • July 12, 2023 18:44
    How would India’s pace attack look in Shami’s absence?

    WI vs IND: New-look Indian pace attack to take shape in fresh WTC cycle

    With some new faces coming in and regulars like Pujara and Shami not finding a way into the team, India is likely to play a different team than usual.

  • July 12, 2023 18:41
    Caribbean Beauty!
  • July 12, 2023 18:40
    Dream11 Fantasy Team
    • Wicketkeepers:

    Joshua Da Silva

    • Batters:

    Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shubman Gill

    • All-rounder:

    Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja

    • Bowlers:

    Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj

    Team Composition: IND 7:4 WI Credits Left: 8

  • July 12, 2023 18:30
    Squads
    • India

    Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur

    • West Indies

    Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymond Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph & Kemar Roach

  • July 12, 2023 18:26
    It’s match-day!
  • July 12, 2023 18:21
    Preview

    A few decades ago, a tour of the West Indies was an essential rite of passage. It separated the men from the boys, gifted a halo to those who flourished, and left those who failed with broken bones and punctured egos.

    Cut to the present, and a visit to the archipelago of island nations united by cricket is deemed an easy tour. Records can be etched and victories can be scripted, but for those caught up in the nostalgia of a team that once had swashbuckling batters and fearsome speedsters, there is only a soul-numbing sadness to cope with. Kraigg Brathwaite’s men, in Tests, need to salvage an ancient pride rippling beneath the Caribbean sands. The Windies tend to do relatively well in T20Is while wilting in Tests and ODIs. This slide has to be arrested.

    Read the full series review by K.C. Vijay Kumar, The Hindu, Sports Editor

    India’s tour of West Indies: Rohit Sharma & Co. embark on quest for smooth transition

    As the Caribbean tour sets the transition ball rolling for Indian cricket, Rohit’s men start favourites against a West Indies team battling with their own demons.

  • July 12, 2023 18:12
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of day 1 of India vs West Indies’ first Test being played at Windsor Park, Roseau in Dominica.

