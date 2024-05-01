MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Champions League 2023-24 semifinals: Vinicius hits brace as Real Madrid comes back to snatch draw at Bayern

Vinicius Junior struck twice to earn Real Madrid a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in a gripping Champions League semi-final first leg battle on Tuesday.

Published : May 01, 2024 02:34 IST , MUNICH - 3 MINS READ

AFP
(From Left-Right) - Real Madrid’s Joselu, Vinicius Junior, Lucas Vazquez and Andriy Lunin applaud fans after the match.
(From Left-Right) - Real Madrid’s Joselu, Vinicius Junior, Lucas Vazquez and Andriy Lunin applaud fans after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

(From Left-Right) - Real Madrid’s Joselu, Vinicius Junior, Lucas Vazquez and Andriy Lunin applaud fans after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

 Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior scored a double, including an 83rd-minute equalising penalty, to snatch a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal first leg.

Vinicius gave Real the lead after 24 minutes, but Bayern scored twice in four second-half minutes to wrestle control of the match, Leroy Sane with a stunning opener and Harry Kane converting a penalty.

Kim Min-jae judo tackled Rodrygo in the box with eight minutes remaining, and Vinicius stepped up, drowning out a chorus of boos and whistles to blast home.

AS IT HAPPENED: Bayern vs Madrid highlights

Before the match, the Bayern fans unveiled a giant banner depicting Franz Beckenbauer, which spanned all the way from the grass to the rafters. It was a fitting tribute on a night featuring the most-played fixture in European Cup history.

Famed for its composure on the biggest of stages in this competition, the 14-time winner struggled early, Bayern dominating possession and field position while spurred on by a ferocious home crowd.

Sane had a chance after just 40 seconds and another minutes later, while Kane chipped a shot from halfway just over the bar as the leggy visitors struggled to cope.

Madrid’s continued success in this competition, including their quarterfinal win over Manchester City, has been built on absorbing pressure before striking.

The visitor repeated the trick for the opener, breaking Bayern’s dominance in a ruthlessly simple fashion while showing the host how easy scoring goals can be.

A general view of a Tifo of Franz Beckenbauer, former German football player and manager, seen inside the stadium during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match between FC Bayern München and Real Madrid at Allianz Arena on April 30, 2024, in Munich, Germany.
A general view of a Tifo of Franz Beckenbauer, former German football player and manager, seen inside the stadium during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match between FC Bayern München and Real Madrid at Allianz Arena on April 30, 2024, in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

A general view of a Tifo of Franz Beckenbauer, former German football player and manager, seen inside the stadium during the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg match between FC Bayern München and Real Madrid at Allianz Arena on April 30, 2024, in Munich, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Toni Kroos collected the ball from a corner and drilled a defence-splitting pass along the ground, which found Vinicius galloping in acres of space on the penalty arc.

Without a Bayern player in range, Vinicius calmly slotted the opener past a helpless Manuel Neuer, changing the match’s complexion. 

Bayern, who have six European Cups of their own, were not awed and continued to push but could not break through; their best chance of the remainder of the half came through a free kick, with Kane finding a huge gap in the wall but blasting wide.

With Real seemingly in cruise control, Bayern grabbed hold of the match early in the second-half, scoring twice in four minutes.

Eric Dier found Sane down the right flank. The Germany winger, who had missed several chances in the first half, dribbled into the box before unleashing an unstoppable rocket at the near post, his first goal for Bayern in any competition since October.

ALSO READ: Dortmund vs PSG, Champions League semifinal- BVB manager Terzic provides injury update on Sabitzer, Haller

The host’s next attack came down the left, with the ever-dangerous Jamal Musiala felled by Lucas Vazquez in the box. Referee Clement Turpin pointed straight to the spot, and Kane had no hesitation either, sending Andriy Lunin the wrong way to take the lead.

With Bayern in control, Real went on the counter, and it was Kim’s turn to give away a clumsy penalty, with Vinicius confidently slotting in the equaliser.

Related Topics

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

UEFA Champions League /

Real Madrid /

Bayern Munich

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League 2023-24 semifinals: Vinicius hits brace as Real Madrid comes back to snatch draw at Bayern
    AFP
  2. Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid highlights, BAY 2-2 RMA, Champions League semifinals: Vinicius grabs brace, stage perfectly set for return fixture
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians’ no-show gifts Lucknow Super Giants a four-wicket win
    Abhishek Saini
  4. UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich set to host record-time champion Real Madrid in semifinal first leg
    AP
  5. LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni’s contentious run out involving Ishan Kishan adds to late drama in Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Champions League 2023-24 semifinals: Vinicius hits brace as Real Madrid comes back to snatch draw at Bayern
    AFP
  2. Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid highlights, BAY 2-2 RMA, Champions League semifinals: Vinicius grabs brace, stage perfectly set for return fixture
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dortmund vs PSG, Champions League semifinal: BVB manager Terzic provides injury update on Sabitzer, Haller
    AP
  4. Dortmund vs PSG, UCL semifinal: Mbappe looks for glory in UEFA Champions League title after winning Ligue 1
    AP
  5. Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info: Champions League preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Champions League 2023-24 semifinals: Vinicius hits brace as Real Madrid comes back to snatch draw at Bayern
    AFP
  2. Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid highlights, BAY 2-2 RMA, Champions League semifinals: Vinicius grabs brace, stage perfectly set for return fixture
    Team Sportstar
  3. LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians’ no-show gifts Lucknow Super Giants a four-wicket win
    Abhishek Saini
  4. UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich set to host record-time champion Real Madrid in semifinal first leg
    AP
  5. LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Ayush Badoni’s contentious run out involving Ishan Kishan adds to late drama in Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment