Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 1 Live Score: Toss at 9AM, West Zone vs South Zone lineups update

The final hurdle is here and its the last two standing - South Zone and West Zone - who take a shot at the title. It’s a repeat of the 2022 final where West overturned a first-innings deficit to get the cup. This time around, South will be keen on completing its revenge.

Their paths to this year’s final were quite contrasting. Having played the final, both teams directly played the semifinals. While West Zone advanced with a strong performance against Central, South had to finish its contest versus North deep in the final session of the game.