Live

Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 1 Live Score: Toss at 9AM, West Zone vs South Zone lineups update

Duleep Trophy 2023: Catch the live score and updates from the West Zone vs South Zone final being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Updated : Jul 12, 2023 08:46 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the West Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2023 final.
Catch the live score and updates from the West Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2023 final. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the West Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2023 final. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the final between South Zone and West Zone being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

  • July 12, 2023 08:45
    How’s the weather in Bengaluru?

    Rain threat looms over the Duleep Trophy final. The semifinal at the M Chinnaswamy saw multiple stops due to bad light and rain. Over the next five days, the first four days have greater than 60% chances of precipitation. The conditions too will remain overcast with chances of scattered thunderstorms.

  • July 12, 2023 08:29
    SQUADS

    West Zone: Priyank Panchal (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harvik Desai (wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Het Patel (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Arpit Vasavada, Atit Seth, Shams Mulani, Yuvraj Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla

    South Zone: Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Mayank Agarwal (vice-captain), Suyash Prabhudessai, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, V Koushik, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal, Tilak Varma.

  • July 12, 2023 08:26
    Preview

    All focus will be on the star-studded West batting order. Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored his 60th First Class ton in the semifinal, along with Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan will look to dismantle the South Zone bowling unit powered by Vidwath Kaverappa, V Vyshak and Sai Kishore.

    Full Preview by Ashwin Achal:

    Duleep Trophy 2023 Final, West Zone vs South Zone: Preview, probable XI, weather forecast, streaming info

  • July 12, 2023 08:21
    Welcome!

    The final hurdle is here and its the last two standing - South Zone and West Zone - who take a shot at the title. It’s a repeat of the 2022 final where West overturned a first-innings deficit to get the cup. This time around, South will be keen on completing its revenge.

    Their paths to this year’s final were quite contrasting. Having played the final, both teams directly played the semifinals. While West Zone advanced with a strong performance against Central, South had to finish its contest versus North deep in the final session of the game.

Related Topics

Duleep Trophy

