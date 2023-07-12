- July 12, 2023 08:45How’s the weather in Bengaluru?
Rain threat looms over the Duleep Trophy final. The semifinal at the M Chinnaswamy saw multiple stops due to bad light and rain. Over the next five days, the first four days have greater than 60% chances of precipitation. The conditions too will remain overcast with chances of scattered thunderstorms.
- July 12, 2023 08:29SQUADS
West Zone: Priyank Panchal (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harvik Desai (wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Het Patel (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Arpit Vasavada, Atit Seth, Shams Mulani, Yuvraj Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla
South Zone: Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Mayank Agarwal (vice-captain), Suyash Prabhudessai, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, V Koushik, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal, Tilak Varma.
- July 12, 2023 08:26Preview
All focus will be on the star-studded West batting order. Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored his 60th First Class ton in the semifinal, along with Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan will look to dismantle the South Zone bowling unit powered by Vidwath Kaverappa, V Vyshak and Sai Kishore.
Full Preview by Ashwin Achal:
- July 12, 2023 08:21Welcome!
The final hurdle is here and its the last two standing - South Zone and West Zone - who take a shot at the title. It’s a repeat of the 2022 final where West overturned a first-innings deficit to get the cup. This time around, South will be keen on completing its revenge.
Their paths to this year’s final were quite contrasting. Having played the final, both teams directly played the semifinals. While West Zone advanced with a strong performance against Central, South had to finish its contest versus North deep in the final session of the game.
Latest on Sportstar
- Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 1 Live Score: Toss at 9AM, West Zone vs South Zone lineups update
- WI vs IND: New-look Indian pace attack to take shape in fresh WTC cycle
- IND vs WI head-to-head record in Tests: India vs West Indies most runs, wickets, stats
- PGA Tour officials: No choice but to join LIV
- NBA adopts flopping penalty, expands coach’s challenges
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE