Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Final Day 2: South Zone 187/7; Sundar, Vyshak at crease

- July 13, 2023 09:35South Zone 187/7 in 66 overs
Washington Sundar starts the day with a boundary in the first over. A pull shot on the back foot. South Zone would be hoping for more of those shots.
- July 13, 2023 09:32South Zone 183/7 in 65 overs
Arzan Nagwaswalla bowls to V Vyshak to start the day. Washington Sundar at the non-striker’s end.
- July 13, 2023 09:23Mayank Agarwal reaches a milestone
The Karnataka batter used a fair bit of luck during his stay at the crease on Day 1. He was dropped by Sarfaraz Khan at short leg and offered another couple of half chances. But in the same innings, Agarwal brought up his 7000th First Class run.
- July 13, 2023 09:05Bengaluru Weather Forecast
Chances of rain again very high at 80% in Bengaluru. Thankfully, the worst of the rain is expected only after 4pm which means we could have a majority overs completed in the day.
- July 13, 2023 08:53South Zone vs West Zone - Day 2 report
- July 13, 2023 08:28Day 2 beckons!
A very good morning to all our readers. The second day of play in the Duleep Trophy final is just about an hour away.
Day 1 turned out to be a tale of two halves. South Zone, despite the fall of two early wickets, was in control at Lunch. Hanuma Vihari and Tilak Varma were at crease and had put the innings back on track. In the second session, though, West Zone clawed back courtesy its pace battery. Vihari got past 50 but his resistance was ended by Shams Mulani. None of the other middle order batters threatened really. Washington Sundar and Vyshak Vijaykumar were at crease when rain forced a stop in proceedings in the third session.
Day 2, for South, should start with Sundar farming the strike and trying to get as many runs as possible. Some support from the tail and the team total, currently 182 for seven, could stretch to 250.
