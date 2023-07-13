MagazineBuy Print

Live

Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Final Day 2: South Zone 187/7; Sundar, Vyshak at crease

Duleep Trophy 2023: Catch the live score and updates from the West Zone vs South Zone final being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Updated : Jul 13, 2023 09:37 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy final.
Catch the live score and updates from Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy final. | Photo Credit: PTI
Catch the live score and updates from Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy final. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the final between South Zone and West Zone being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

  • July 13, 2023 09:35
    South Zone 187/7 in 66 overs

    Washington Sundar starts the day with a boundary in the first over. A pull shot on the back foot. South Zone would be hoping for more of those shots.

  • July 13, 2023 09:32
    South Zone 183/7 in 65 overs

    Arzan Nagwaswalla bowls to V Vyshak to start the day. Washington Sundar at the non-striker’s end.

  • July 13, 2023 09:23
    Mayank Agarwal reaches a milestone

    The Karnataka batter used a fair bit of luck during his stay at the crease on Day 1. He was dropped by Sarfaraz Khan at short leg and offered another couple of half chances. But in the same innings, Agarwal brought up his 7000th First Class run.

    Duleep Trophy 2023: Mayank Agarwal completes 7000 First-Class runs

  • July 13, 2023 09:05
    Bengaluru Weather Forecast

    Chances of rain again very high at 80% in Bengaluru. Thankfully, the worst of the rain is expected only after 4pm which means we could have a majority overs completed in the day.

  • July 13, 2023 08:53
    South Zone vs West Zone - Day 2 report

    Duleep Trophy 2023 final: Vihari scores fifty but West Zone wrests control on rain-hit Day 1

  • July 13, 2023 08:28
    Day 2 beckons!

    A very good morning to all our readers. The second day of play in the Duleep Trophy final is just about an hour away.

    Day 1 turned out to be a tale of two halves. South Zone, despite the fall of two early wickets, was in control at Lunch. Hanuma Vihari and Tilak Varma were at crease and had put the innings back on track. In the second session, though, West Zone clawed back courtesy its pace battery. Vihari got past 50 but his resistance was ended by Shams Mulani. None of the other middle order batters threatened really. Washington Sundar and Vyshak Vijaykumar were at crease when rain forced a stop in proceedings in the third session.

    Day 2, for South, should start with Sundar farming the strike and trying to get as many runs as possible. Some support from the tail and the team total, currently 182 for seven, could stretch to 250.

Duleep Trophy

The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
