Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Final Day 2: South Zone 187/7; Sundar, Vyshak at crease

Day 2 beckons!

A very good morning to all our readers. The second day of play in the Duleep Trophy final is just about an hour away.

Day 1 turned out to be a tale of two halves. South Zone, despite the fall of two early wickets, was in control at Lunch. Hanuma Vihari and Tilak Varma were at crease and had put the innings back on track. In the second session, though, West Zone clawed back courtesy its pace battery. Vihari got past 50 but his resistance was ended by Shams Mulani. None of the other middle order batters threatened really. Washington Sundar and Vyshak Vijaykumar were at crease when rain forced a stop in proceedings in the third session.

Day 2, for South, should start with Sundar farming the strike and trying to get as many runs as possible. Some support from the tail and the team total, currently 182 for seven, could stretch to 250.