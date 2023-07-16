MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs BAN-W: Amanjot Kaur registers second-best bowling figures by an Indian on ODI debut

The 23-year-old rattled the Bangladesh line-up by dismissing Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, captain Nigar Sultana and Rabeya Khan as the host was skittled out for 152 in 43 overs.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 15:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Amajot Kaur celebrates during a Women’s Premier League match.
FILE PHOTO: Amajot Kaur celebrates during a Women's Premier League match. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Amajot Kaur celebrates during a Women’s Premier League match. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Amanjot Kaur of India Women picked four for 31 in nine overs to register the second-best bowling figures by an Indian on debut during the first One-Day International against Bangladesh Women at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

The 23-year-old rattled the Bangladesh line-up by dismissing Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, captain Nigar Sultana and Rabeya Khan as the host was skittled out for 152 in 43 overs.

Right-arm medium pacer Purnima Choudhary has the best figures for an Indian woman on ODI debut. She had picked five for 21 in eight overs against West Indies at Faridabad in 1997.

Amanjot made her T20I debut earlier this year in January against South Africa Women, and, while she bowled just one over for six runs in that game, she impressed with an unbeaten 30-ball 41 and also won the Player-of-the-Match award.

The right-arm medium-pacer is still wicketless in the five T20Is she has played so far and has scored 57 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 109.61 with the bat.

In the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), Amanjot played for the title-winning Mumbai Indians side but got limited chances. She scored 24 runs in four innings and bowled just three overs in the whole tournament.

