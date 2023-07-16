MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs BAN-W head-to-head record in ODIs: India Women vs Bangladesh Women stats, most runs, wickets

IND-W vs BAN-W head-to-head: Bangladesh Women have never beaten India Women in the ODI format. India is unbeaten in five ODIs against Bangladesh.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 06:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The three-match ODI series between India Women and Bangladesh Women begins on Sunday, July 16.
The three-match ODI series between India Women and Bangladesh Women begins on Sunday, July 16. | Photo Credit: BANGLADESH CRICKET TWITTER
infoIcon

The three-match ODI series between India Women and Bangladesh Women begins on Sunday, July 16. | Photo Credit: BANGLADESH CRICKET TWITTER

India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the first One-Day International of a three-match bilateral series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1 and will hope to carry the momentum in the ODI leg of the tour.

Bangladesh Women have never beaten India in the ODI format and will hope to draw first blood in the series. India is unbeaten in five ODIs against Bangladesh and the two sides will meet in an ODI in Bangladesh for the first time ever.

The last time India Women and Bangladesh Women locked horns in an ODI bilateral series was back in 2013 when the Women in Blue swept 3-0 in Ahmedabad.

IND-W VS BAN-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Matches played: 5
India Women won: 5
Bangladesh Women: 0
Last result: India Women won by 110 runs (Hamilton; March 2022)

Harmanpreet is the only centurion in ODIs between India and Bangladesh as well as the top run-scorer in 50-over matches between the two sides. The Indian skipper was the highest run-scorer in the T20I series on this tour, with 94 runs in three matches, and will be once again key for India in the ODI leg.

IND-W VS BAN-W HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
IND-W (highest score) vs BAN-W: 256/6 (50) - India Women won by 46 runs
IND-W (lowest score) vs BAN-W: 154 (48.3) - India Women won by 58 runs
BAN-W (highest score) vs IND-W: 210/9 (50) - BAN Women lost by 46 runs
BAN-W (lowest score) vs IND-W: 96 (41.1) - BAN Women lost by 58 runs
IND-W (highest individual score) vs BAN-W: Harmanpreet Kaur 103 (100)
IND-W (best bowling figures) vs BAN-W: Sneh Rana 4/30 (10)
BAN-W (highest individual score) vs IND-W: Salma Khatun 75* (82)
BAN-W (best bowling figures) vs IND-W: Rumana Ahmed 4/20 (10)

MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS BAN-W ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) 5 209 69.66 70.84 103
Salma Khatun (BAN) 5 178 44.50 82.02 75*
Rumana Ahmed (BAN) 5 136 27.20 62.96 75

MOST WICKETS IN IND-W VS BAN-W ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ Average BBI
Ekta Bisht (IND) 3 8 2.74 10.00 3/27
Jahanara Alam (BAN) 5 5 4.40 36.60 2/31
Rumana Ahmed (BAN) 5 5 4.22 38.00 4/20

