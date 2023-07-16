IND-W vs BAN-W head-to-head record in ODIs: India Women vs Bangladesh Women stats, most runs, wickets

India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the first One-Day International of a three-match bilateral series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1 and will hope to carry the momentum in the ODI leg of the tour.
Bangladesh Women have never beaten India in the ODI format and will hope to draw first blood in the series. India is unbeaten in five ODIs against Bangladesh and the two sides will meet in an ODI in Bangladesh for the first time ever.
The last time India Women and Bangladesh Women locked horns in an ODI bilateral series was back in 2013 when the Women in Blue swept 3-0 in Ahmedabad.
IND-W VS BAN-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIS
Harmanpreet is the only centurion in ODIs between India and Bangladesh as well as the top run-scorer in 50-over matches between the two sides. The Indian skipper was the highest run-scorer in the T20I series on this tour, with 94 runs in three matches, and will be once again key for India in the ODI leg.
IND-W VS BAN-W HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS BAN-W ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Harmanpreet Kaur (IND)
|5
|209
|69.66
|70.84
|103
|Salma Khatun (BAN)
|5
|178
|44.50
|82.02
|75*
|Rumana Ahmed (BAN)
|5
|136
|27.20
|62.96
|75
MOST WICKETS IN IND-W VS BAN-W ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ
|Average
|BBI
|Ekta Bisht (IND)
|3
|8
|2.74
|10.00
|3/27
|Jahanara Alam (BAN)
|5
|5
|4.40
|36.60
|2/31
|Rumana Ahmed (BAN)
|5
|5
|4.22
|38.00
|4/20
