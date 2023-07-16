MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vitality Blast 2023: Somerset wins second title; full winners list

Somerset last won the championship in 2005 when it beat Lancashire Lightning in the summit clash at The Oval.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 02:25 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Somerset players celebrate winning the Vitality Blast 2023 title.
Somerset players celebrate winning the Vitality Blast 2023 title. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Somerset players celebrate winning the Vitality Blast 2023 title. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Somerset beat Essex by 14 runs in the Vitality Blast 2023 final at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday to clinch its second title. It last won the championship in 2005 when it beat Lancashire Lightning in the summit clash at The Oval.

The last time Somerset won the T20 Blast was under the leadership of former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, who struck an unbeaten 64 to guide his team to victory. The Somerset playing XI in the final in 2005 included the likes Marcus Trescothick, Ian Blackwell, Andy Caddick and Charl Langeveldt.

Leicestershire and Hampshire are the most successful teams in the T20 competition, having won the title on three occasions each. Somerset joins Kent, Northants and Notts in winning the title twice.

Surrey, Sussex, Middlesex, Birmingham, Lancashire, Worcestershire and Essex have won the title once each.

Somerset successfully defended 145 as Matt Henry picked four for 24 and was helped by Ish Sodhi (three for 22) and Lewis Gregory (two for 25) in wiping out Essex’s batting line-up.

Daniel Sams, however, ensured the match went down to the wire. With Essex needing 21 runs to win off 12 balls with one wicket in hand, Sams hit Henry for a six off the first ball of the 19th over to bring the equation down to 15 off 11. Tom Cohler-Cadmore then pulled off a stunning one-handed catch diving to his left at short third-man to dismiss Sams and hand Somerset its first title in 18 years.

Earlier, Somerset rode on Sean Dickson’s 35-ball 53 to reach a respectable 145 in 20 overs after being inserted by Essex. Shane Snater and Paul Walter were the pick of the bowlers for Essex, picking three wickets apiece, as Somerset lost wickets at regular intervals.

Essex had a disastrous start to its innings, losing its first five wickets for 55 runs inside eight overs. Sams fought hard with a 26-ball 45 but it eventually wasn’t enough.

YEAR WINNER RUNNER-UP VICTORY MARGIN VENUE
2003 Surrey Lions Warwickshire Bears Won by nine wickets Trent Bridge
2004 Leicestershire Foxes Surrey Lions Won by seven wickets Edgbaston
2005 Somerset Sabres Lancashire Lightning Won by seven wickets The Oval
2006 Leicestershire Foxes Notts Outlaws Won by 4 runs Trent Bridge
2007 Kent Spitfires Gloucestershire Gladiators Won by 4 wickets Edgbaston
2008 Middlesex Crusaders Kent Spitfires Won by 3 runs Rose Bowl
2009 Sussex Sharks Somerset Sabres Won by 63 runs Edgbaston
2010 Hampshire Royals Somerset Won by losing fewer wickets Rose Bowl
2011 Leicestershire Foxes Somerset Won by 18 runs Edgbaston
2012 Hampshire Royals Yorkshire Carnegie Won by 10 runs Sophia Gardens
2013 Northants Steelbacks Surrey Won by 102 runs (D/L) Edgbaston
2014 Birmingham Bears (Warwickshire) Lancashire Lightning Won by 4 runs Edgbaston
2015 Lancashire Lightning Northants Steelbacks Won by 13 runs Edgbaston
2016 Northants Steelbacks Durham Jets Won by 4 wickets Edgbaston
2017 Notts Outlaws Birmingham Bears (Warwickshire) Won by 22 runs Edgbaston
2018 Worcestershire Rapids Sussex Sharks Won by 5 wickets Edgbaston
2019 Essex Eagles Worcestershire Rapids Won by 4 wickets Edgbaston
2020 Notts Outlaws Surrey Won by 6 wickets Edgbaston
2021 Kent Spitfires Somerset Won by 25 runs Edgbaston
2022 Hampshire Hawks Lancashire Lightning Won by 1 run Edgbaston
2023 Somerset Essex Won by 14 runs Edgbaston

Related Topics

T20 Blast /

Somerset /

Essex /

Lancashire

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vitality Blast 2023: Somerset wins second title; full winners list
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Alcaraz in men’s final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023, Day 13 Results: Vondrousova becomes women’s champion, Koohlof-Skupski pair clinches men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘I made a bet with my coach, if I win a Grand Slam he’s going to get one tattoo also,’ says Vondrousova
    Reuters
  5. SL vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan hopes to end year-long winless run against Sri Lanka
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Vitality Blast 2023: Somerset wins second title; full winners list
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 final: Panchal keeps West Zone hopes alive on Day 4
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Raina showcases his culinary skills in Amsterdam
    Vijay Lokapally
  4. SL vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan hopes to end year-long winless run against Sri Lanka
    AFP
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023: Priyank Panchal completes 8000 First-Class runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vitality Blast 2023: Somerset wins second title; full winners list
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023, Day 14 Order of Play: Djokovic vs Alcaraz in men’s final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023, Day 13 Results: Vondrousova becomes women’s champion, Koohlof-Skupski pair clinches men’s doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘I made a bet with my coach, if I win a Grand Slam he’s going to get one tattoo also,’ says Vondrousova
    Reuters
  5. SL vs PAK, 1st Test: Pakistan hopes to end year-long winless run against Sri Lanka
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment