Duleep Trophy 2023 final: Vihari scores fifty but West Zone wrests control on rain-hit Day 1

South Zone slipped to 182 for seven on a rain-affected first day of its Duleep Trophy final against West Zone at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday.

Only 65 overs of play was possible after a large part of the evening session was wiped out due to rain and bad light.

HIGHLIGHTS | Duleep Trophy Final West Zone vs South Zone Day 1

South skipper Hanuma Vihari (63, 130b, 9x4) held firm as wickets fell around him. Vihari, who impressed by meeting the ball late and below his eye, put on a 79-run third-wicket stand with Tilak Varma (40, 87b, 5x4, 1x6). Vihari was at ease when Shams Mulani came into the attack, clearing his right leg to punch the left-arm spinner inside out through cover. Much against the run of play, however, Vihari dragged a cut to Mulani onto timber.

West new ball bowler Chintan Gaja was the biggest threat. Gaja landed the ball on a dime just outside off and got appreciable movement. He had Tilak tied up in knots, as the batter was left guessing if it was coming in or going out.

Mayank Agarwal, the man of the match in the previous outing, was dismissed for a streaky 47-ball 28. Mayank walked down the track to the pacers - flashing and missing often. His luck ran out when a Atit Sheth outswinger caught the edge and flew to Sarfaraz Khan in the slip cordon.

Crowd favourite Suryakumar Yadav came alive with a good catch to dismiss Sachin Baby. An uppish on-drive went to Suryakumar at mid-wicket, who dove forward and plucked it inches from the ground.

West wicketkeeper Harvik Desai had a stellar day, taking three catches. Desai showed great athleticism when he flew to his left to grab a Ricky Bhui leg-glance. Desai was equally brilliant when he stood up to the stumps to the fast bowlers.