BCCI Apex Council undecided on participation of retired players in overseas leagues, leaves decision to office-bearers

The apex council remained undecided on the participation of India’s retired players in overseas leagues and has authorised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers to decide on the issue in due course of time.

As per the existing policy, any cricketer, who is contracted with the Board, is allowed to feature in overseas T20 leagues only after retiring from all formats of the game, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

But with the emergence of several leagues - most of which are backed by IPL franchise owners - there’s anticipation that more and more players, who are not in the India reckoning, could announce early retirement and feature in those leagues.

A lot of India internationals feature in overseas tournaments after retirement, the recent being Ambati Rayudu, who is now part of a T20 league in the US, shortly after announcing retirement.

Though the apex council discussed the issue, it was decided that the office-bearers will assess all the aspects, seek legal guidance if needed and then decide on the Board’s plan of action, possibly by the next apex council meeting.

There’s a possibility that there could be a mandatory one-year cooling off period or a mandatory No Objection Certificate to prevent the players from featuring in an overseas league straightaway after retirement.

Even Article 1.2 of the IPL code of conduct states, “All Players and Team Officials shall continue to be bound by and required to comply with the Code of Conduct until three (3) months after the termination of his or her contract or other arrangement with a Franchisee and BCCI shall continue to have jurisdiction over him/her under the Code of Conduct thereafter in respect of matters relating to the League taking place prior to that point…”

While the current players are not allowed to feature in overseas leagues, several retired players - including Robin Uthappa, Pragyan Ojha, Yuvraj Singh - have featured in global franchise leagues in the past.