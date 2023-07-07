MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Duleep Trophy 2023: Pujara ton puts West in front on rain-hit day

Pujara was eventually run out on 133, just before rain put an end to the day’s play in the second session with West at 292/9 and leading Central by 384 runs. 

Published : Jul 07, 2023 16:43 IST , Bengaluru - 3 MINS READ

Pranay Rajiv
FILE PHOTO: Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 60th First-Class century.
FILE PHOTO: Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 60th First-Class century. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 60th First-Class century. | Photo Credit: AP

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a chanceless hundred on a rain-curtailed day as West Zone closed in on a win against Central Zone on the third day of the Duleep Trophy semifinal at the Alur (I) Cricket Ground in Bengaluru on Friday. 

Central bowlers kept finding breakthroughs from one end, but couldn’t dislodge an immovable Pujara, who scored his 60th First-Class hundred, drawing level with Vijay Hazare’s tally. 

Pujara was eventually run out by Saransh Jain on 133, just before rain put an end to the day’s play in the second session with West at 292/9 and leading Central by 384 runs. 

The Saurashtra batter, who started the day on 50, was untroubled by the Central bowlers, as he batted for more than six hours to take his side to a virtually unbeatable position.

Pujara and left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar duelled on throughout the day, with the right-hander blunting West’s most successful bowler with his measured defence. 

The 35-year-old batter, who missed out on the Indian Test team for the West Indies tour, took a particular liking for Avesh Khan’s medium pace, as he caressed the right-armer for back-to-back boundaries with square drives in the morning. 

Follow: West zone vs Central zone Duleep Trophy 2023 semifinal

While Pujara motored on from one end, the other West batters failed to stay put, starting with Sarfaraz Khan. The Mumbai batter, who fell for a 12-ball duck in the first innings, was snared by Saurabh in the first over of the day after edging one to wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav. 

ALSO READ
Liton Das to captain Bangladesh after Tamim’s shock resignation

Het Patel, who came in next, provided the perfect foil to Pujara. The wicketkeeper-batter hit some crisp boundaries to push West forward as his batting partner continued on his own ways. 

The West duo put together a 47-run stand before Central regained a foothold in the game thanks to Saransh Jain, who polished off West’s lower middle order with his quickish off-spin. 

First, he had Patel caught at short leg and then trapped first-innings top-scorer Atish Sheth in front of the stumps. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was the next to fall to the Madhya Pradesh bowler after the Saurashtra batter edged one to Rinku Singh. 

Pujara, realising that he is running out of partners, upped the ante, getting to his hundred with a couple of boundaries against Saurabh on the off side.  

Saurabh removed Chintan Gaja soon enough to put further pressure on Pujara, who began to resort to atypical paddle sweeps and lofted shots – including a perfectly-timed six over mid-wicket against Saurabh – to swell his side’s lead close to 400. 

With Arzan Nagwaswalla hanging on, Pujara was inching closer to the 150-run mark, when he attempted a quick single off the last ball of a Saransh over. The off-spinner ran forward, before picking up the ball and throwing down the stumps at the non-striker’s end in one motion to put an end to Pujara’s marathon innings. 

Just as the West batter was making his way back, the heavens opened up, almost in despondence at Pujara’s dismissal, bringing West on the verge of a second-consecutive Duleep Trophy final. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Duleep Trophy /

Cheteshwar Pujara /

Saurabh Kumar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC signs striker Irfan Yadwad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes 2023 3rd Test, Day 2, Live score: England loses Root, Bairstow early; Australia looks to break Stokes, Ali stand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023: Pujara ton puts West in front on rain-hit day
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. TTFI names 10-member squad for Asian championships, Asian Games 2022
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Qualifiers: Indian women to open campaign against Japan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023: Pujara ton puts West in front on rain-hit day
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Which teams will finish as Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ashes 2023 3rd Test, Day 2, Live score: England loses Root, Bairstow early; Australia looks to break Stokes, Ali stand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Liton Das to captain Bangladesh after Tamim’s shock resignation
    AFP
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023: Cheteshwar Pujara hits century for West Zone, equals Vijay Hazare in First-Class tons
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC signs striker Irfan Yadwad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes 2023 3rd Test, Day 2, Live score: England loses Root, Bairstow early; Australia looks to break Stokes, Ali stand
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023: Pujara ton puts West in front on rain-hit day
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. TTFI names 10-member squad for Asian championships, Asian Games 2022
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Qualifiers: Indian women to open campaign against Japan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment