Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 3 Live Score: Pujara at crease, West leads by 277; North Zone 61/3, ahead by 64 runs

As things stand

West Zone took control on its semifinal clash against Central Zone on Day 2. Having been bowled out for 220 runs, West replied swiftly with the bowl. Central was bundled out for 128 runs inside 30 overs, handing North a lead of 92 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav consolidated on the lead and struck fifties to extend it to 241 by Stumps. On Day 3, the side will look to post a mammoth target for its opponent and place one foot in the final.

The North Zone vs South Zone game hangs in the balance. South’s collapse - from 144/4 to 195 all out - gave a slender advantage to North Zone worth three runs. Vaibhav Arora and Jayant Yadav starred for North. South was able to remove to batters in North’s second innings when rain brought an end to the day’s play. The morning session holds the key to the match. If North is able to extend the lead past hundred without losing any wicket, it will be in the driver’s seat. On the other hand, if South gets breakthroughs in the first session, it could reduce North’s second innings total and hope to chase it down.