Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 3 Live Score: Pujara at crease, West leads by 277; North Zone 61/3, ahead by 64 runs

- July 07, 2023 10:30West Zone 185/4, leads by 277 runs
Het Patel finally has a boundary. Two of them actually. Covers drives off Shivam Mavi. He reaches 19 off 35 with those two hits. Pujara batting on 61.
- July 07, 2023 10:13Mayank Agarwal is a busy man on Day 3
- July 07, 2023 10:11North Zone 67/3, leads by 70 runs
The wicket of Ankit Kalsi has clogged the North scoring rate. The new man in, Ankit Kumar has played 17 deliveries for just two runs. Prabhsimran, who had looked to score in his first innings, has also been quiet till now.
- July 07, 2023 10:04West Zone 167/4, leads by 259 runs
The first sign of aggression by the West batters. Pujara hits two fours and moves to 60 runs off 118 deliveries. Het Patel is on eight runs of 20 deliveries.
- July 07, 2023 09:52West Zone 154/4, leads by 246 runs
Central Zone has put a halt on the runs in the first few overs. Just five runs scored so far. Pujara has played nine deliveries and scored one run. The new batter Het Patel on four off 13 deliveries.
- July 07, 2023 09:48North Zone 61/3, leads by 64 runs
Ankit Kalsi falls. You live by the sword, you die by the sword. He was proactive in punishing loose deliveries but he falls to Kaverappa. 29 off 29 for Kalsi, 24 of those came of fours. North leads by 64.
- July 07, 2023 09:36West Zone 150/4, leads by 242 runs
Saurabh Kumar strikes in the very first over. Sarafaraz Khan has to walk back.
Pranay Rajiv: He drags Sarfaraz forward into a front foot defence, but spins the ball away from the batter. Upendra Yadav completes a good catch.
- July 07, 2023 09:33North Zone 51/2, leads by 54
Vidwath Kaverappa to bowl the first over of the day. Prabhsimran Singh continues from six runs while Ankit Kalsi is on 21.
- July 07, 2023 09:14Tilak Varma gearing up for West Indies tour
Tilak Varma walked out to bat for South Zone on the second day of the Duleep Trophy here on Thursday with new confidence. For, on the previous night, Tilak had earned his maiden international call-up, as part of the T20I squad to tour West Indies.
“My childhood friend called me and said that I had been selected. I made a video call to my parents - they were crying. My coach (Salam Bayash) was also very emotional,” Tilak said.
- July 07, 2023 09:03North Zone vs South Zone - Day 2 Report
- July 07, 2023 09:00West Zone vs Central Zone - Day 2 Report
- July 07, 2023 08:53Scores at Stumps, Day 2
West Zone 149/3 & 220 vs Central Zone 128 - West leads by 241 runs
North Zone 51/2 & 198 vs South Zone 195 - North leads by 54 runs
- July 07, 2023 08:25As things stand
West Zone took control on its semifinal clash against Central Zone on Day 2. Having been bowled out for 220 runs, West replied swiftly with the bowl. Central was bundled out for 128 runs inside 30 overs, handing North a lead of 92 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav consolidated on the lead and struck fifties to extend it to 241 by Stumps. On Day 3, the side will look to post a mammoth target for its opponent and place one foot in the final.
The North Zone vs South Zone game hangs in the balance. South’s collapse - from 144/4 to 195 all out - gave a slender advantage to North Zone worth three runs. Vaibhav Arora and Jayant Yadav starred for North. South was able to remove to batters in North’s second innings when rain brought an end to the day’s play. The morning session holds the key to the match. If North is able to extend the lead past hundred without losing any wicket, it will be in the driver’s seat. On the other hand, if South gets breakthroughs in the first session, it could reduce North’s second innings total and hope to chase it down.
