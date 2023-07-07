MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy 2023: Cheteshwar Pujara hits century for West Zone, equals Vijay Hazare in First-Class tons

Despite batters falling around him, Pujara displayed immense control in his shots and held one end to propel West Zone’s lead past 300.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 12:55 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 60th First-Class hundred during the Duleep Trophy semifinal between West Zone and Central Zone.
Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 60th First-Class hundred during the Duleep Trophy semifinal between West Zone and Central Zone. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 60th First-Class hundred during the Duleep Trophy semifinal between West Zone and Central Zone. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cheteshwar Pujara hit a hundred for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal against Central Zone in Alur on Friday. Pujara’s century, his 60th in First-Class cricket, got him level with former India captain Vijay Hazare’s tally. He helped West extend its first-inning lead past 300. The India international struck 13 boundaries on his way to the century.

Dropped from the Indian team for the West Indies tour, Pujara scored just 28 runs in the first innings.

LIVE | Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals

Continuing from his overnight score of 50, Pujara displayed great control in his shots and was barely troubled by Central’s bowlers. In his trademark style, Pujara went without scoring for prolonged stretches but held one end. 

After Sarfaraz Khan fell in the first over of the day, Pujara put on a 47-run stand with Het Patel before the latter was removed by Saransh Jain. The standout batter in the first innings, Atit Sheth, too fell for just seven runs in the second essay. 

Pujara’s Saurashtra teammate Dharmendrasinh Jadeja fell cheaply as well. Pujara then, in the second session, hit Saurabh Kumar for two fours to reach the landmark.

MOST FIRST-CLASS HUNDREDS BY INDIAN BATTERS
Sunil Gavaskar - 81
Sachin Tendulkar - 81
Rahul Dravid - 68
Vijay Hazare - 60
Cheteshwar Pujara - 60

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
