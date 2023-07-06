ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Netherlands becomes 10th team to qualify, joins Sri Lanka on flight to India

Netherlands beat Scotland by four wickets in an ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier match at Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday and qualified for the ODI World Cup 2023.

Netherlands took the final available spot for the ODI World Cup 2023, to be held in India in October-November. It joins Sri Lanka as the second team to qualify from the qualifying round for the 10-team tournament.

India, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan and South Africa already qualified for the quadrennial event after finishing in the top eight of the World Cup Super League.

Netherlands will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the qualifying tournament on Sunday. The result, however, will effectively be inconsequential as both teams have already secured a World Cup berth.

The Dutch last featured in an ODI World Cup back in 2011, when the tournament was last held in India. Netherlands has also featured in the 1996, 2003 and 2007 editions of the World Cup.