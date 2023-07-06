MagazineBuy Print

Lara’s advice on situations will be of great help in Tests against India: West Indies captain Brathwaite

West Indies has received a huge boost ahead of the multi-format series against India with Lara joining it as the team’s performance mentor.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 20:36 IST , ANTIGUA - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Brathwaite said his teammates were looking forward to the India games and called upon the spectators in Dominica to throw their weight behind the home team.
FILE PHOTO: Brathwaite said his teammates were looking forward to the India games and called upon the spectators in Dominica to throw their weight behind the home team. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Brathwaite said his teammates were looking forward to the India games and called upon the spectators in Dominica to throw their weight behind the home team. | Photo Credit: AP

Legendary Brian Lara’s tips on situational awareness of the game will greatly help the West Indies batters during the two-Test series against India beginning on July 12, feels skipper Kraigg Brathwaite.

“It’s great to have him here. In terms of the conversations we have with him, we always learn and he’s big on planning... on how you are going to score your runs. His advice on situations is great and it will only help the batters,” Brathwaite said in a statement on Cricket West Indies.

Lara had worked with the team earlier this year on the tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa and the captain said he has a positive influence on the players.

The two sides will kick-off their campaign in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle at the Roseau in Dominica.

India is coming off a WTC final defeat to Australia at The Oval recently and would be looking to overcome the disappointment in the Caribbean.

The team, led by Rohit Sharma, met legendary West Indies all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers in Barbados on their arrival and shared pleasantries with him.

Brathwaite said his teammates were looking forward to the India games and called upon the spectators in Dominica - the venue of the first Test - to throw their weight behind the home team.

“It’s important to start well. We are playing against India, so you know the guys are really looking forward to it. Dominica will host the first Test match, and we call for the supporters in Dominica to come out and support us - but the guys are really looking forward to the first two Test matches of this (WTC) cycle,” he added.

“The guys (teammates) have put some good effort in the last three days, and they still have a few days left and you know we have (to) keep pushing hard.”

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

