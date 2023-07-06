Jhulan welcomes World Cup Trophy Tour, hopes India repeat 2011 feat

Indian women’s cricket legend Jhulan Goswami on Thursday welcomed the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup as the Trophy Tour made a stopover in the city, and hoped Rohit Sharma’s men would be able to replicate the country’s success of 2011.

“This is the ultimate goal of a cricketer,” Jhulan said in her address in presence of a packed Modern High School Students here.

“Winning the ODI World Cup is like a dream come true for every cricketer. Like Olympics is the ultimate event for an athlete, for a cricketer it’s the ODI World Cup which comes after four years.” “Remember when Dhoni hit a six and we won the trophy after 28 and the excitement all over. I hope the Indian team will lift this trophy again (on November 19 in Ahmedabad),” the former India pacer added.

She urged fans to support Team India in a big way when the tournament begins after three months.

“Please support our heroes this time too. Winning and losing are part of the game. But they will be our heroes forever. So please support them be with them.” She interacted with the school kids who posed with the World Cup.

After its launch in the space, the 2023 edition of the Trophy Tour will be the biggest by far, giving fans a chance to connect with the silverware in various countries and cities around the globe.

The tour began on June 27 and it will traverse across 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and the host country India.

The next stop is Trivandrum and Kochi in Kerala.