MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Babar Azam: We don’t focus on what is happening in PCB, we just focus on cricket

Babar, one of the world’s top batters at the moment, also said his team is looking at the World Cup as a whole and not just the marquee clash against arch-rivals India.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 16:59 IST , KARACHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Pakistan skipper Babar Aza, addresses the media at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Pakistan skipper Babar Aza, addresses the media at the National Stadium in Karachi. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Pakistan skipper Babar Aza, addresses the media at the National Stadium in Karachi. | Photo Credit: AFP

The rumblings in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not have any bearing on the national team’s performance in the ICC World Cup, or in the assignments prior to that, asserted skipper Babar Azam on Thursday.

While addressing a press conference, Babar, one of the world’s top batters at the moment, also said his team is looking at the World Cup as a whole and not just the marquee clash against archrival India.

When asked if the recent changes in the PCB leadership and selection committee affected the players, Babar said their work is to focus on cricket.

“We don’t focus on what is happening in the PCB. We just focus on cricket. We have the entire schedule of our coming matches before us and we know what needs to be done to win matches as professionals,” Babar said.

Kohli struggles, Jaiswal in line for Test debut as India sweats ahead of opener against West Indies

Regarding the October-November World Cup in India, he said, “We are not thinking only about playing and winning against India in the World Cup. We are looking at doing well in every match if we are to win the ICC title. We are going to play the World Cup, not just India.”

Babar said the players are preparing for the back-to-back assignments lined up for them.

Asked about how much pressure was there on the players, knowing they had to go to India for the World Cup, Babar said as a team they were prepared to play anywhere.

“We have to play the World Cup wherever it is held and we are excited about the challenges ahead of us,” he said.

He also said that the Pakistan team is working its plans for the Asia Cup and World Cup keeping in mind its strengths and the conditions in the host countries.

The Pakistan skipper said that the upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka would be challenging as it is the start of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for them.

“We will be guided by Mickey Arthur in Sri Lanka as he had also remained their coach and knows the conditions there well,” he said.

Babar also felt that the Test series in Sri Lanka would help Pakistan in its preparations for the 50-over Asia Cup and World Cup.

“The formats are different but playing in conditions like Sri Lanka will help us prepare well,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Babar Azam /

India vs Pakistan /

IND vs PAK /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

2023 ODI World Cup /

Pakistan Cricket Board /

Mickey Arthur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 2 Live Score: Sky falls after fifty as West 147/3; Kaverappa gets Chopra as North leads by 47
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Australia Ashes 3rd Test Live Score: Australia lose 3 in first session, Labuschagne edges to slip for 21
    Team Sportstar
  3. Babar Azam: We don’t focus on what is happening in PCB, we just focus on cricket
    PTI
  4. Chennaiyin FC signs goalkeeper Prateek and defender Sachu Siby
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023: Suryakumar Yadav scores 29th First-Class half-century
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Babar Azam: We don’t focus on what is happening in PCB, we just focus on cricket
    PTI
  2. Buttler, Curran, Livingstone among nine leading England players to sign up for SA20 2024 season
    Reuters
  3. Kohli struggles, Jaiswal in line for Test debut as India sweats ahead of opener against West Indies
    PTI
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023: Suryakumar Yadav scores 29th First-Class half-century
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes 2023: Broad dismisses Warner again, equals Malcolm Marshall’s record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 2 Live Score: Sky falls after fifty as West 147/3; Kaverappa gets Chopra as North leads by 47
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Australia Ashes 3rd Test Live Score: Australia lose 3 in first session, Labuschagne edges to slip for 21
    Team Sportstar
  3. Babar Azam: We don’t focus on what is happening in PCB, we just focus on cricket
    PTI
  4. Chennaiyin FC signs goalkeeper Prateek and defender Sachu Siby
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023: Suryakumar Yadav scores 29th First-Class half-century
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment