Duleep Trophy 2023: Avesh Khan not on field on Day 2 after shoulder injury

Avesh Khan did not take the field on Day 2 for Central Zone against West Zone on Thursday after suffering an injury on his right shoulder.
Khan had collided with Rinku Singh on the opening day of the four-day Duleep Trophy semifinal match in Alur while attempting a catch.
He was subbed off in the second session for treatment and did not take further part in the game. On Day 2, he opted out of the warm up drills as well.
He bowled 11 overs in the innings, conceding 26 runs and taking the wicket of Het Patel.
On Wednesday, Khan was named in India’s T20 squad for the West Indies tour. The series is scheduled to begin on August 3 and a serious injury might rule him out of the series.
