MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tamim Iqbal retires from international cricket

Tamim made his ODI debut in February 2007 and ends his limited-overs career with the most ODI runs (8313) and hundreds (14) for Bangladesh.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 13:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal.
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh opener Tamil Iqbal announced his retirement from international Cricket with immediate effect on Thursday.

Tamim made his ODI debut in February 2007 and ends his limited-overs career with the most ODI runs (8313) and hundreds (14) for Bangladesh. He is the third highest run-scorer in ODIs among active players, behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment,” Tamim said. “Yesterday against Afghanistan was my last international game. I am retiring from international cricket effective right now. It was not a sudden decision. I was thinking about the different reasons. I don’t want to mention it here. I have spoken to my family members about it. I thought this was the right time for me to retire from international cricket.

“I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, BCB officials, family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me. I also want to thank the fans. Your love and faith in me inspired me to give my very best for Bangladesh. I want to ask for your prayers for the next chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers.”

ALSO READ | Afghanistan beats Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

Tamim scored 5134 runs in Tests at an average of 38.89, with 10 centuries in 70 matches.

Tamim retired from T20Is last year. His last Test was against Ireland in April.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangladesh /

Tamim Iqbal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tamim Iqbal retires from international cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 2 Live Score: Central Zone all out on 128; Tilak falls short of fifty as South 165/8
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kasatkina concerned about potential Saudi investment in WTA
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: China finalises squad, targets quarterfinals
    Reuters
  5. Sindhu, Sen enter second round of Canada Open
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Tamim Iqbal retires from international cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Zaka Ashraf appointed as chairman of PCB management committee
    PTI
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023: Avesh Khan not on field on Day 2 after shoulder injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia’s BBL 13 to start on December 7 with Brisbane Heat-Melbourne Stars clash
    AFP
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 2 Live Score: Central Zone all out on 128; Tilak falls short of fifty as South 165/8
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tamim Iqbal retires from international cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 2 Live Score: Central Zone all out on 128; Tilak falls short of fifty as South 165/8
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kasatkina concerned about potential Saudi investment in WTA
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: China finalises squad, targets quarterfinals
    Reuters
  5. Sindhu, Sen enter second round of Canada Open
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment