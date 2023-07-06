Tamim Iqbal retires from international cricket

Bangladesh opener Tamil Iqbal announced his retirement from international Cricket with immediate effect on Thursday.

Tamim made his ODI debut in February 2007 and ends his limited-overs career with the most ODI runs (8313) and hundreds (14) for Bangladesh. He is the third highest run-scorer in ODIs among active players, behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment,” Tamim said. “Yesterday against Afghanistan was my last international game. I am retiring from international cricket effective right now. It was not a sudden decision. I was thinking about the different reasons. I don’t want to mention it here. I have spoken to my family members about it. I thought this was the right time for me to retire from international cricket.

“I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, BCB officials, family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me. I also want to thank the fans. Your love and faith in me inspired me to give my very best for Bangladesh. I want to ask for your prayers for the next chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers.”

Tamim scored 5134 runs in Tests at an average of 38.89, with 10 centuries in 70 matches.

Tamim retired from T20Is last year. His last Test was against Ireland in April.