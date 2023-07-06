MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Ashes, 2nd T20: England keeps hopes alive with three-run win over Australia

England scored 186-9 in its 20 overs at The Oval against world champion Australia, with Danni Wyatt hitting a brilliant 76 from 46 balls.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 06:19 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
England now trails 6-2 in the multi-format series, which is decided on points. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England beat Australia by three runs in a thrilling Twenty20 clash on Wednesday to keep its Women’s Ashes hopes alive.

The home side scored 186-9 in its 20 overs at The Oval against world champion Australia, with Danni Wyatt hitting a brilliant 76 from 46 balls.

Captain Alyssa Healy hit 37 and Ellyse Perry smashed 51 not out as the visitor gave England a scare, with Georgia Wareham putting up a brave fight at the death with a flurry of big hits.

Australia needed an unlikely 20 to win from the final over and fell agonisingly short on 183-8, despite Perry’s two sixes from the last two balls.

READ: Steve Smith eyes all-time great status as 100th Test cap looms

“What a game,” said England captain Heather Knight. “It was pretty much a packed house and we knew it would be a close one for us to get over the line.

“I am really proud but we’ve still got more in the tank and areas to get better on.”

England now trails 6-2 in the multi-format series, which is decided on points.

The series includes a one-off Test, three T20 matches and three 50-over one-day internationals.

Ashes-holder Australia won the Test and the first T20 to establish an iron grip on the series and remain a firm favourite to retain its crown.

The third T20 takes place at Lord’s on Saturday.

