Women’s Ashes, 2nd T20: England keeps hopes alive with three-run win over Australia

England beat Australia by three runs in a thrilling Twenty20 clash on Wednesday to keep its Women’s Ashes hopes alive.
The home side scored 186-9 in its 20 overs at The Oval against world champion Australia, with Danni Wyatt hitting a brilliant 76 from 46 balls.
Captain Alyssa Healy hit 37 and Ellyse Perry smashed 51 not out as the visitor gave England a scare, with Georgia Wareham putting up a brave fight at the death with a flurry of big hits.
Australia needed an unlikely 20 to win from the final over and fell agonisingly short on 183-8, despite Perry’s two sixes from the last two balls.
“What a game,” said England captain Heather Knight. “It was pretty much a packed house and we knew it would be a close one for us to get over the line.
“I am really proud but we’ve still got more in the tank and areas to get better on.”
England now trails 6-2 in the multi-format series, which is decided on points.
The series includes a one-off Test, three T20 matches and three 50-over one-day internationals.
Ashes-holder Australia won the Test and the first T20 to establish an iron grip on the series and remain a firm favourite to retain its crown.
The third T20 takes place at Lord’s on Saturday.
