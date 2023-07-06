MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Zaka Ashraf appointed as chairman of PCB management committee

Ashraf was favourite to become chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board last month but the PCB had to postpone that election after the formation of its board of governors.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 10:01 IST , Islamabad - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf (centre).
FILE PHOTO: PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf (centre). | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf (centre). | Photo Credit: AFP

The Pakistan government has appointed a new 10-member PCB management committee, headed by Zaka Ashraf, for four months.

The management committee will hold its first meeting in Lahore on Thursday.

Ashraf was favourite to become chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board last month but the PCB had to postpone that election after the formation of its board of governors — which elects the new chairman — was challenged in multiple courts around the country.

The government has removed PCB election commissioner Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana and appointed advocate supreme court Mahmood Iqbal Khakwani in his place.

ALSO READ | India vs Pakistan is not be all and end all of ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur

The PCB election of its new chairman was postponed on June 26 after Baluchistan High Court accepted the petition of Gul Mohammad Kakar, a former member of the PCB management committee, and set a hearing for July 17.

Before former chairman Najam Sethi dropped out of the election, he formed a 10-member board of governors that also included two direct nominees from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PCB patron.

Acting chairman Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana then changed several of the board of governors, prompting Kakar’s court challenge.

Representatives of bigger cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Peshawar were replaced by men from smaller cities such as Dera Murad Jamali, Hyderabad, Larkana and Bahawalpur.

Related stories

Related Topics

pakistan /

PCB /

Pakistan Cricket Board /

Zaka Ashraf /

Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US midfielder Lavelle ready to make herself heard at Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  2. South Africa FA resolves dispute with Women’s World Cup squad
    Reuters
  3. Zaka Ashraf appointed as chairman of PCB management committee
    PTI
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Semifinals Day 2: Shivam Mavi gets six as West 220 all out; South 71/4 before bad light stops play
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023: Avesh Khan not on field on Day 2 after shoulder injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Zaka Ashraf appointed as chairman of PCB management committee
    PTI
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023: Avesh Khan not on field on Day 2 after shoulder injury
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia’s BBL 13 to start on December 7 with Brisbane Heat-Melbourne Stars clash
    AFP
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Semifinals Day 2: Shivam Mavi gets six as West 220 all out; South 71/4 before bad light stops play
    Team Sportstar
  5. Afghanistan beats Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US midfielder Lavelle ready to make herself heard at Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
  2. South Africa FA resolves dispute with Women’s World Cup squad
    Reuters
  3. Zaka Ashraf appointed as chairman of PCB management committee
    PTI
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Semifinals Day 2: Shivam Mavi gets six as West 220 all out; South 71/4 before bad light stops play
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023: Avesh Khan not on field on Day 2 after shoulder injury
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment