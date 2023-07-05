MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Afghanistan beats Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

Opener Ibrahim Zadran struck 41 not out as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 17 runs on DLS method in a rain-shortened first one-day international in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 23:33 IST , Chittagong, Bangladesh - 6 MINS READ

AFP
Ibrahim Zadran in action.
Ibrahim Zadran in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ibrahim Zadran in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Opener Ibrahim Zadran struck 41 not out as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 17 runs on DLS method in a rain-shortened first one-day international in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Rain prevented further play at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium after Afghanistan reached 83-2 in 21.4 overs, chasing a target of 164 runs in 43 overs.

Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi set up the win with 3-24, as Afghanistan restricted Bangladesh to 169-9 before the visitors were given a revised target in heavily overcast conditions.

Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz put on 54 runs in the opening stand to deny Bangladesh an early breakthrough.

READ | Ashes 2023: Steve Smith eyes all-time great status as 100th Test cap looms

Shakib Al Hasan removed Gurbaz for 22, before Taskin Ahmed had Rahmat Shah dismissed for eight to slow Afghanistan’s progress.

Afghanistan were set another adjusted target of 111 runs in 29 overs, after rain stopped play for the third time.

However, a fresh spell of rain prompted the match officials to call off the game, and declare Afghanistan winners, as they required 67 runs to win at that stage under the DLS method.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman earlier claimed 2-21 and 2-23 respectively, to complement Farooqi, keeping Bangladesh in check after rain interrupted their innings twice.

Rookie batsman Towhid Hridoy top-scored with 51 for Bangladesh, who struggled for momentum ever since Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The hosts were 84-3 in 15.1 overs when rain halted the game for the first time, with the top three batsmen -- Tamim Iqbal (13), Liton Das (26), and Najmul Hossain (12) -- all dismissed.

Azmatullah Omarzai removed Shakib for 15 on resumption, and joining the attack, Rashid took two quick wickets to derail the home side.

Rashid bowled Mushfiqur Rahim between the legs for one and dismissed Afif Hossain leg-before for four three overs later.

Farooqi trapped Mehidy Hasan Miraz leg-before for five before rain delayed play again, with Bangladesh struggling at 144-7 off 34.3 overs.

Towhid completed his third fifty in seven ODIs after play restarted but then fell to Farooqi in the same over.

Afghanistan, who lost their previous two ODI series in Bangladesh, can take an unassailable lead in the three-match series at the same venue on Saturday.Chittagong, Bangladesh, July 5, 2023 (AFP) - Opener Ibrahim Zadran struck 41 not out as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 17 runs on DLS method in a rain-shortened first one-day international in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Rain prevented further play at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium after Afghanistan reached 83-2 in 21.4 overs, chasing a target of 164 runs in 43 overs.

Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi set up the win with 3-24, as Afghanistan restricted Bangladesh to 169-9 before the visitors were given a revised target in heavily overcast conditions.

READ | Ashes 2023: Australia captain Cummins has ‘moved past’ Stokes’ Headingley heroics

Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz put on 54 runs in the opening stand to deny Bangladesh an early breakthrough.

Shakib Al Hasan removed Gurbaz for 22, before Taskin Ahmed had Rahmat Shah dismissed for eight to slow Afghanistan’s progress.

Afghanistan were set another adjusted target of 111 runs in 29 overs, after rain stopped play for the third time.

However, a fresh spell of rain prompted the match officials to call off the game, and declare Afghanistan winners, as they required 67 runs to win at that stage under the DLS method.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman earlier claimed 2-21 and 2-23 respectively, to complement Farooqi, keeping Bangladesh in check after rain interrupted their innings twice.

Rookie batsman Towhid Hridoy top-scored with 51 for Bangladesh, who struggled for momentum ever since Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The hosts were 84-3 in 15.1 overs when rain halted the game for the first time, with the top three batsmen -- Tamim Iqbal (13), Liton Das (26), and Najmul Hossain (12) -- all dismissed.

Azmatullah Omarzai removed Shakib for 15 on resumption, and joining the attack, Rashid took two quick wickets to derail the home side.

Rashid bowled Mushfiqur Rahim between the legs for one and dismissed Afif Hossain leg-before for four three overs later.

Farooqi trapped Mehidy Hasan Miraz leg-before for five before rain delayed play again, with Bangladesh struggling at 144-7 off 34.3 overs.

Towhid completed his third fifty in seven ODIs after play restarted but then fell to Farooqi in the same over.

Afghanistan, who lost their previous two ODI series in Bangladesh, can take an unassailable lead in the three-match series at the same venue on Saturday.

Rain prevented further play at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium after Afghanistan reached 83-2 in 21.4 overs, chasing a target of 164 runs in 43 overs.

Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi set up the win with 3-24, as Afghanistan restricted Bangladesh to 169-9 before the visitors were given a revised target in heavily overcast conditions.

Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz put on 54 runs in the opening stand to deny Bangladesh an early breakthrough.

Shakib Al Hasan removed Gurbaz for 22, before Taskin Ahmed had Rahmat Shah dismissed for eight to slow Afghanistan’s progress.

Afghanistan were set another adjusted target of 111 runs in 29 overs, after rain stopped play for the third time.

However, a fresh spell of rain prompted the match officials to call off the game, and declare Afghanistan winners, as they required 67 runs to win at that stage under the DLS method.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman earlier claimed 2-21 and 2-23 respectively, to complement Farooqi, keeping Bangladesh in check after rain interrupted their innings twice.

Rookie batsman Towhid Hridoy top-scored with 51 for Bangladesh, who struggled for momentum ever since Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The hosts were 84-3 in 15.1 overs when rain halted the game for the first time, with the top three batsmen -- Tamim Iqbal (13), Liton Das (26), and Najmul Hossain (12) -- all dismissed.

Azmatullah Omarzai removed Shakib for 15 on resumption, and joining the attack, Rashid took two quick wickets to derail the home side.

Rashid bowled Mushfiqur Rahim between the legs for one and dismissed Afif Hossain leg-before for four three overs later.

Farooqi trapped Mehidy Hasan Miraz leg-before for five before rain delayed play again, with Bangladesh struggling at 144-7 off 34.3 overs.

Towhid completed his third fifty in seven ODIs after play restarted but then fell to Farooqi in the same over.

Afghanistan, who lost their previous two ODI series in Bangladesh, can take an unassailable lead in the three-match series at the same venue on Saturday.

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

Bangladesh /

Ibrahim Zadran

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gasly calls for action after Dutch teenager’s death at Spa
    Reuters
  2. Medvedev vows ‘won’t be selfish kid’ at Wimbledon
    AFP
  3. Afghanistan beats Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI
    AFP
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Sixth seed Rune into second round for first time
    AFP
  5. Ashes 2023: Steve Smith eyes all-time great status as 100th Test cap looms
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Afghanistan beats Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI
    AFP
  2. Ashes 2023: Steve Smith eyes all-time great status as 100th Test cap looms
    AFP
  3. Ashes 2023: Australia captain Cummins has ‘moved past’ Stokes’ Headingley heroics
    AFP
  4. England playing ‘CazBall’ not ‘Bazball’, says Glenn McGrath 
    PTI
  5. Shikha Pandey: I still think I have some cricket left in me
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gasly calls for action after Dutch teenager’s death at Spa
    Reuters
  2. Medvedev vows ‘won’t be selfish kid’ at Wimbledon
    AFP
  3. Afghanistan beats Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI
    AFP
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Sixth seed Rune into second round for first time
    AFP
  5. Ashes 2023: Steve Smith eyes all-time great status as 100th Test cap looms
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment