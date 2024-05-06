MI vs SRH head-to-head, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad overall stats; most runs, wickets

Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.
MI is all but out of the playoff contention after losing eight games in 11 matches, whereas SRH has 12 points in 10 games and is running for the top four places.
Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match.
MI vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
MI vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT WANKHEDE STADIUM
MI OVERALL IPL RECORD AT WANKHEDE STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN MI vs SRH IPL MATCHES
MOST WICKETS IN MI vs SRH IPL MATCHES
