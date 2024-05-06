MagazineBuy Print

MI vs SRH head-to-head, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad overall stats; most runs, wickets

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head records and stats for the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

Published : May 06, 2024 09:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
MI vs SRH - Head to head record, stats, rivalry and other news from this IPL 2024 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
MI vs SRH - Head to head record, stats, rivalry and other news from this IPL 2024 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
infoIcon

MI vs SRH - Head to head record, stats, rivalry and other news from this IPL 2024 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

MI is all but out of the playoff contention after losing eight games in 11 matches, whereas SRH has 12 points in 10 games and is running for the top four places.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match.

MI vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 22
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 10
Mumbai Indians won: 12
Tied: 1 (MI won in the super over)
Last result: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs (2024)
MI highest score vs SRH: 246 (Hyderabad; 2024)
SRH highest score vs MI: 277 (Hyderabad; 2024)
MI vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT WANKHEDE STADIUM
Matches played: 7
MI wins: 5
SRH wins: 2
Last result: Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets (2023)
MI OVERALL IPL RECORD AT WANKHEDE STADIUM
Matches played: 83
Mumbai Indians won: 51
Mumbai Indians lost: 32
Tied: 1
Last result: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 24 runs (2024)
Last 5 results: Won - 2; Lost - 3
Mumbai Indians highest score: 234/5 (20) vs Delhi Capitals (2024)
Mumbai Indians lowest score: 87 (18.5) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2018)
MOST RUNS IN MI vs SRH IPL MATCHES
David Warner (SRH) - 524 runs
Shikhar Dhawan (SRH) - 436 runs
Rohit Sharma (MI) - 435 runs
MOST WICKETS IN MI vs SRH IPL MATCHES
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - 19 wickers
Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 16 wickers
Lasith Malinga (MI) - 13 wickers

