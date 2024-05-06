MI vs SRH head-to-head, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad overall stats; most runs, wickets

Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

MI is all but out of the playoff contention after losing eight games in 11 matches, whereas SRH has 12 points in 10 games and is running for the top four places.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match.

MI vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 22 Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 10 Mumbai Indians won: 12 Tied: 1 (MI won in the super over) Last result: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs (2024) MI highest score vs SRH: 246 (Hyderabad; 2024) SRH highest score vs MI: 277 (Hyderabad; 2024)

MI vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT WANKHEDE STADIUM Matches played: 7 MI wins: 5 SRH wins: 2 Last result: Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets (2023)

MI OVERALL IPL RECORD AT WANKHEDE STADIUM Matches played: 83 Mumbai Indians won: 51 Mumbai Indians lost: 32 Tied: 1 Last result: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 24 runs (2024) Last 5 results: Won - 2; Lost - 3 Mumbai Indians highest score: 234/5 (20) vs Delhi Capitals (2024) Mumbai Indians lowest score: 87 (18.5) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2018)

MOST RUNS IN MI vs SRH IPL MATCHES David Warner (SRH) - 524 runs Shikhar Dhawan (SRH) - 436 runs Rohit Sharma (MI) - 435 runs