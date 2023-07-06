MagazineBuy Print

De Leede propels Netherlands past Scotland into ODI World Cup 2023

Bas de Leede struck a brilliant 123 after taking five for 52 in the Scottish innings to lead the Dutch to the World Cup.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 20:49 IST , Harare - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Bas de Leede leaves the field after claiming a five wicket haul in the match against Scotland.
Bas de Leede leaves the field after claiming a five wicket haul in the match against Scotland. | Photo Credit: Twitter @ICC
infoIcon

Bas de Leede leaves the field after claiming a five wicket haul in the match against Scotland. | Photo Credit: Twitter @ICC

A magnificent all-round performance by Bas de Leede secured The Netherlands the final spot in the Cricket World Cup after it beat Scotland by four wickets on Thursday.

De Leede struck a brilliant 123 after taking five for 52 in the Scottish innings.

The Dutch join Sri Lanka in reaching the sport’s quadrennial showpiece which is being hosted by India in October and November.

It will be its fifth appearance in the tournament but the first since 2011.

The Dutch had looked down and out on a couple of occasions in its innings - at one point they were 108 for four - but de Leede was unstoppable in chasing down Scotland’s 277 for nine.

His 123 included seven fours and five sixes - two in succession took him to his century - and his fifth-wicket partnership of 113 with Saqib Zulfiqar (33 n.o.) proved crucial for the win.

Netherlands celebrates its win over Scotland.

Netherlands celebrates its win over Scotland. | Photo Credit: Twitter @ICC

“We had a look at where we wanted to be at the halfway point, and from there you’ve got to do it,” de Leede told Sky Sports.

“It was 10 to 11 an over, so for us it was about going into T20 mode. We tried to take as many runs as possible in each over and just see where we would end up. It’s amazing, I can’t describe the feeling, and it will be one big party tonight.”

Scotland had set the Dutch a challenging total thanks largely to a 137-run partnership for the fourth wicket between South African-born pair Brandon McMullen and captain Richie Berrington.

McMullen made a sublime 106 and Berrington a punchy 64 - Tom Mackintosh chipped in with a crowd-pleasing unbeaten 38 at the end of the innings.

Bas de Leede /

Netherlands /

Scotland /

ICC Cricket World Cup /

ICC World Cup 2023

