BCCI clears India’s participation in Asian Games 2022 

The apex council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approved the participation of India’s men’s and women’s teams for the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou in September-October.

With the ODI World Cup coinciding with the multi-sport event, the Board is expected to send a second-string men’s team, whereas a full-strength women’s side will feature in the tournament.

ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Which teams will finish as Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2?

The men’s event begins on September 28, while the women’s competition will be played from September 19.

The last time when cricket featured in the Asian Games in 2014, India did not field a team.

However, according to a note shared by the BCCI, the Board has decided to send both the teams “to contribute to the national cause in line with the Government of India’s directions” through “effective planning, communication and co-ordination.”

Both the men’s and women’s teams are set to be finalised by July 15.

IPL-style Impact Player rule in the SMAT

The IPL-style Impact Player rule will be introduced when Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) begins on October 16.

The BCCI approved the changes, allowing the teams to name four substitutes besides the playing eleven before the toss - just like the IPL. Of the four substitutes, only one can be used as an Impact Player.

The Impact Player rule had a huge impact in IPL 2023, even though the house seemed divided over the future of the rule.

According to the guidelines of the SMAT, for a match, ‘both the teams are allowed to use one Impact Player, however, it is not compulsory.’

Last season, the BCCI had introduced ‘Impact Player’ rule for SMAT, but it had to be brought before the end of the 14th over and the teams had to name it before the toss.