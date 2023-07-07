ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Which teams will finish as Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2?

Netherlands secured the last remaining ODI World Cup 2023 berth by beating Scotland by four wickets in a pulsating ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier match at Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday.

The Dutch joined Sri Lanka in becoming the second team to qualify from the Qualifier event as the two finished on top of the Super Six points table.

While Sri Lanka and Netherlands will face off in the final at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, the result of the match will have no bearing on the teams’ fate at the ODI World Cup.

According to a note from the ICC (International Cricket Council), “If Sri Lanka qualify, they will be Q2 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers.”

This effectively means Netherlands will qualify as Qualifier 1 regardless of the result of the final, while Sri Lanka will go to India for the quadrennial event as Qualifier 2.