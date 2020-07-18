3TC Solidarity Cup LIVE Score: Quinton de Kock pulls out, Bavuma to lead Kites

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 3TC Solidarity Cup, a South African innovation, to raise funds for people within the cricket industry in South Africa, who have been affected by Covid-19.

Earlier today, Kites skipper Quinton de Kock pulled out of the Solidarity Cup match due to "unforeseen personal circumstances". Ryan Rickleton has been called up to replace him while Temba Bavuma will be the new team captain.

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala will miss the inaugural 3TeamCricket (3TC) Solidarity Cup due to the deaths of immediate family members. All-rounder Chris Morris will also be unavailable. (READ)

Three teams, of eight players each, will play a match over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs each. Here's all you need to know about the format.

Rules for 3TC:

In the first half, teams rotate from batting to bowling to the Dugout and the starting positions are determined by a draw

In the second half, teams bat in order of the highest scores in the first half and if scores are tied, the first half order is reversed

After the fall of the 7th wicket, the not-out batter continues to bat alone. The batter can only score in even numbers of runs and can only bat in the second half. If the 7th wicket falls in the first half, the team forfeits the remaining balls in the first half and the not-out batter resumes the innings in the second half

Each bowling team has the use of one new ball for their full 12 overs which is used for both opponents

A match can only be shortened by weather to 18, 24 or 30 overs in terms of a formula laid down by 3TC

Full squads for 3TC:

Mr D Food Kites: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ryan Rickleton, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje. Coach: Wandile Gwavu.

Temba Bavuma (captain), Ryan Rickleton, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje. Wandile Gwavu. OUTsurance Kingfishers: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez.

Takealot Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana.

When and where to watch 3TC

3TC will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports First and Disney+ Hotstar on 18 July 2020 from 2 pm (IST) onwards.