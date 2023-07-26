MagazineBuy Print

SL vs PAK: Shafique double century, Salman ton puts Pakistan on top against Sri Lanka

Having bundled out Sri Lanka for 166, Pakistan racked up 563-5 on day three and the lead of 397 makes it unlikely the visitor would need to bat again at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 19:33 IST , COLOMBO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Abdullah Shafique celebrates after reaching his double century against Sri Lanka. 
Abdullah Shafique celebrates after reaching his double century against Sri Lanka.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Abdullah Shafique celebrates after reaching his double century against Sri Lanka.  | Photo Credit: AP

Abdullah Shafique struck his maiden double hundred and Agha Salman smashed a rapid unbeaten 132 as Pakistan looked poised for a 2-0 series sweep after thoroughly dominating the second Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Having bundled out Sri Lanka for 166, Pakistan racked up 563-5 on day three and the lead of 397 makes it unlikely the visitor would need to bat again at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground. Salman’s 148-ball blitz included 15 fours and a six.

Mohammad Rizwan was batting on 37 at the other end after replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed, who suffered a concussion after being hit on the back of his helmet while trying to duck under a bouncer from Asitha Fernando.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 Scorecard

That was the only setback for Pakistan on a day when its batters toyed with the Sri Lankan attack after resuming on 178-2.

Skipper Babar Azam (39) could not convert the start he got but Shafique took a single off Fernando to bring up his fourth Test hundred.

Shafique forged a 109-run stand with Saud Shakeel (57) as Pakistan’s lead continued to swell.

After Shakeel fell and Sarfaraz retired hurt, Shafique and Salman combined in a 124-run partnership to effectively bat Sri Lanka out of the contest.

Shafique took a single off Fernando to reach the 200-mark but soon fell to spinner Prabath Jayasuriya. Shafique’s 201 contained 19 fours and four sixes.

Pakistan won the opening Test in Galle by four wickets.

