Abhay Sharma appointed as head coach of Delhi

Former India ‘A’ and U-19 team fielding coach Abhay Sharma has been appointed as the head coach of Delhi’s senior domestic cricket team.

Former India selector Gagan Khoda has been appointed as the chief selector of the senior team, while former India fast bowler Pankaj Singh is the new head coach of the U-25 team.

Former India spinner and selector Sarandeep Singh was another strong contender for the role of head coach, but the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association opted for Abhay, who has more coaching experience. The Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising Nikhil Chopra, Gursharan Singh and Reema Malhotra, had recommended Abhay's name to association president Rohan Jaitley.

Anil Bhardwaj and Mayank Sadana are the other new faces in the senior selection panel. “Abhay Sharma has been chosen as the head coach of the senior team,” said a DDCA source.

Abhay has worked extensively with India ‘A’, India U-19 and most recently the national women’s team. The 53-year-old, who played 89 first-class games representing Delhi, Railways and Rajasthan, was also the fielding coach of the Indian team that travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016. He also travelled with the Indian team on the tour of USA and the West Indies in the same year.

Little time to settle in

With Delhi scheduled to open its Syed Mushtaq Ali campaign against Manipur, Abhay has less than two weeks to work with the squad which is yet to be announced.

There was a lot of delay before the DDCA zeroed in on Abhay. “It should have happened at least two weeks ago. So many teams have already announced their squads,” said another source.

Delhi had a forgettable last season when it failed to qualify for the knockouts of all three competitions - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the Ranji Trophy. The team was coached by Raj Kumar Sharma last season and captained by Pradeep Sangwan.