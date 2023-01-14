Adam Zampa unsure of red ball future after Border-Gavaskar series snub

After being ignored for the four-Test series in India, Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa might be mulling his future in red-ball cricket.

National selection chairman George Bailey and coach Andrew McDonald have looked beyond Zampa, going with Queensland leg-spinner Mitch Swepson for the Border-Gavaskar series. Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, and uncapped Todd Murphy complete the spin quartet in the squad.

“I’m very disappointed, I would loved to have been on it. I thought with the way that I’ve been going in international cricket in particular that this was going to be my opportunity (to play Test cricket),” Zampa told cricket.com.au.

“And that was the messaging I got six weeks ago as well that this was going to be very good chance I could potentially be on it but now that I’m not, I’m very flat about it and it’s time to just move on from it.

“I was really excited to potentially be on this tour … and the messaging was that my style of bowling might have been handy over there. But I think potentially last minute that was a change of mind,” he added.

While Zampa holds the ODI World Cup in India later this year as his top priority and the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean Islands next on the list, he doesn’t think he is quite done yet with Test cricket.

“I’m not going to close the door completely to red-ball cricket,” the 30-year-old said.

“But life is always about balance and I’ve got a family and these white-ball tours and World Cups that are coming up. So I’ve got to try and think about what’s best for my body and myself and my family.

“It’s two years until the next subcontinent tour, that’s a long way away and I’ve got two white-ball World Cups to concentrate on before that.”