Asia Cup 2023: Very disappointed but we gave our 100 per cent, says Afghanistan captain Shahidi

Afghanistan needed to chase down a 292-run target set by Sri Lanka in 37.1 overs to qualify for Super4s, but fell short by two runs as it was bowled out for 289 in 37.4 overs.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 23:35 IST - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, right, celebrates with Hashmatullah Shahidi after hitting a boundary during the Asia Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.
Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, right, celebrates with Hashmatullah Shahidi after hitting a boundary during the Asia Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, right, celebrates with Hashmatullah Shahidi after hitting a boundary during the Asia Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said he could not be more proud of his team’s performance following a heartbreaking two-run loss to Sri Lanka that knocked his side out of the Asia Cup, here on Tuesday.

Due to its inferior run rate, Afghanistan needed to chase down a 292-run target set by Sri Lanka in 37.1 overs to qualify for Super4s.

Veteran Mohammad Nabi (65 off 32 balls) put it on the cusp of a famous win by smashing the fastest half-century by an Afghanistan batter in ODIs.

Also Read: India aspiring for balance heading into ODI World Cup 2023

Eventually, Afghanistan fell agonisingly short by two runs as it was bowled out for 289 in 37.4 overs.

“Very disappointed about it. We fought well, we gave our 100 per cent. Proud of the team for the way we played, the way we batted. I think in the last couple of years we played good cricket in the ODI format also,” Shahidi said.

“We are still learning a lot. We had a lot of positives in this tournament. We are very near to the World Cup, what we did wrong here we will learn and be better for World Cup. Our crowd is always supporting us. We are thankful to them.

“We tried our best to give something back to them today, we feel sorry for them,” he added.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka was relieved that they somehow found a way to win.

“It’s a tough one, very hard to defend such a total. Nabi played an outstanding innings which almost took away the game from us. We found a way to win,” he said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

Sri Lanka /

Asia Cup 2023

